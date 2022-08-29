West Ham vs Tottenham: Spurs will try to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season to five games when they visit the Hammers for what will surely be a spirited derby at London Stadium on Wednesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE WEST HAM vs TOTTENHAM

It’s been a nearly perfect start to the season for Antonio Conte and Co., with the draw away to Chelsea in another intense London derby their only blemish to date, even if the performances haven’t exactly been heart-pumping. It’s been quite the opposite (the results, at least) for West Ham, who got their first win (and first goal) of the season over the weekend, beating a dour Aston Villa side rather unconvincingly.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of West Ham vs Tottenham.

How to watch West Ham vs Tottenham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Wednesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

These are not Harry Redknapp’s “just [bleeping] run around a bit” Spurs, and it was appear that Conte’s no-nonsense approach and heavily regimented training sessions are paying dividends on both ends of the field. The 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend was as unmemorable as it was comfortable for Tottenham, as they allowed next to nothing in their own final third and managed to create a pair of quality scoring chances (plus a penalty kick, saved) without dazzling or entertaining the same way that recent Spurs sides have done. The phrase “risk mitigation” comes to mind much more than “To Dare Is To Do,” but again, the new approach has brought out a maturity and a quiet confidence that previous Spurs sides never possessed. The next five weeks will reveal just how much Tottenham have progressed under Conte’s leadership, as they play three games in the UEFA Champions League group stage, while also facing Manchester City, Arsenal and West Ham in the Premier League.

As for those Hammers, David Moyes will be hoping that the continued integration of new striker Gianluca Scamacca can spark his side to life after scoring just one goal in their first four games. Scamacca made his first PL start in the win over Aston Villa, though the 23-year-old had been subbed off nine minutes earlier when Pablo Fornals struck in the 74th.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle) | QUESTIONABLE: Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring)

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Lucas Moura (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Oliver Skipp (foot), Bryan Gil (undisclosed)

