Arsenal vs Aston Villa: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Arsenal puts its perfect Premier League season on the line at home to old foe Steven Gerrard and struggling Aston Villa during a midweek match at the Emirates Stadium (Watch live at 2:30pm ET Wednesday online via Peacock Premium).

The Gunners have beaten Palace, Leicester, Bournemouth, and Fulham, and now turn their attention to a Villa side that is woefully underperforming expectations.

Similar opponents don’t make for good pro-Villa reading. Villa’s lone win is over bottom three Everton, and has lost to Bournemouth, West Ham, and Palace.

Gerrard has said he understands Villa Park boos and said it’s on everyone but especially his players to step up to the plate.

How to watch Arsenal vs Aston Villa live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Villa’s in trouble with three points from a very takeable 12. The Villans get Arsenal and Man City in a span of four days and the threat of three points from 18 looms large.

That said, there’s a reason that Villa was viewed well before the season. Ollie Watkins is a handful up top and there are creative pieces around him.

Arsenal has navigated some traditional pitfalls with style, surging back late to take all three points from Fulham. Mikel Arteta would love an easy home victory.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Gabriel Jesus and Martin Odegaard are arguably in the form of their lives for Arsenal, while Villa is looking for contributors outside of Ollie Watkins and John McGinn. Emiliano Martinez has even looked unlike himself, though perhaps there’s no better chance to get right than his former team.

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

Reiss Nelson, Thomas Partey, and Mohamed Elneny are out, while Oleksandr Zinchenko faces a late fitness test.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

Diego Carlos remains out while Gerrard waits on Philippe Coutinho, Cameron Archer, and Tyrone Mings. Those three could all be available.

