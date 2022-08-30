Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker after 9-0 loss, ‘underequipped’ comments

Bournemouth has sacked Scott Parker after the manager criticized the club’s talent levels following a 9-0 beatdown at the hands of Liverpool.

Parker, 41, sounded a warning after the loss, which came after a win over Aston Villa and losses to Man City and Arsenal.

“At this present moment in time I feel sorry for the fans,” Parker said after the game. “I feel sorry for the players, to be honest with you, because at the moment we are just a bit underequipped at this level from where we have come from.”

Former Middlesbrough, West Ham, and Norwich player Gary O’Neil has been named interim boss as the club embarks on a manager search.

Parker oversaw Bournemouth’s promotion after getting Fulham promoted and then relegated during two-plus years in charge. This tenure was looking likely to meet that fate, too.

Bournemouth statement on Scott Parker’s sacking

While it would be easy to say the 9-0 loss got Parker fired, it’s only true as much as Parker’s comments came after the embarrassing setback.

Take owner Maxim Demin’s statement, which seems to indicate this was about more than recruitment (though most would argue that the club does need better players ).

“I would like to place on record my gratitude to Scott and his team for their efforts during their time with us. Our promotion back to the Premier League last season under his tenure will always be remembered as one of the most successful seasons in our history. “However, in order for us to keep progressing as a team and a Club as a whole, it is unconditional that we are aligned in our strategy to run the club sustainably. We must also show belief in and respect for one another. That is the approach that has brought this club so much success in recent history, and one that we will not veer from now. Our search for a new head coach will begin immediately.”

Bournemouth is likely not strong enough to survive in the Premier League, it’s true, but the club has also faced two generational Premier League powers and a third who is hoping to join them as title contenders.

Parker likely bet that his strong words could force the club to invest in players ahead of Thursday’s transfer deadline, but his words were too much.

