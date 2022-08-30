Bournemouth vs Wolves: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

This is not how the seasons were meant to begin for Bournemouth nor Wolves as the two sides prepare to tangle at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).

Gary O’Neil takes the reins of Bournemouth as the Cherries look to rebound from both a 9-0 loss and the firing of manager Scott Parker.

For Wolves, manager Bruno Lage is still in seek of a first win of the season with three draws putting a damper on the early days of their 2022-23 Premier League campaign.

How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Wolves have been far from free-scoring but Bournemouth has basically made a hobby of shipping goals. The Cherries’ season-opening win over Aston Villa feels like a thing of the past and Villa’s been poor to boot. A loser of this game is going could be in relatively deep despair. Bournemouth may’ve planned on the likelihood of a relegation season, but losing by 3+ goals per game shouldn’t be on the menu for anyone.

In-form players to keep an eye on

For Wolves, Ruben Neves continues to shine and Nathan Collins and Max Kilman are a promising center back pairing.

Bournemouth will want more from Kieffer Moore as the nasty target forward continues to look more adjusted to the Premier League after a long road up from non-league.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

David Brooks, Benjamin Pearson, and Joseph Rothwell are out, while Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly, and Junior Stanislas are longshots to return but should be back soon and could be back Wednesday.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiquinho remains out and Willy Boly is a new addition as his attitude and absences have been noted and enforced, respectively, by Lage.

