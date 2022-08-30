Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Fulham vs Brighton: The Seagulls will try to extend their unbeaten start to the new Premier League season to five games when they visit the newly promoted Cottagers at Craven Cottage on Tuesday (watch live, 2:45 pm ET on Peacock Premium ). STREAM LIVE FULHAM v BRIGHTON

Last time out, Brighton dealt Leeds their first defeat of the season in a tight battle at Amex Stadium. Speaking of season’s first defeats, that’s what it was for Fulham after conceding twice in the final half-hour to lose to Arsenal 2-1.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Fulham vs Brighton.

How to watch Fulham vs Brighton live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45 pm ET, Tuesday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Fulham were 1-0 after Aleksandar Mitrovic struck in the 56th minute, but martin Odegaard pulled the Gunners level eight minutes later and Gabriel Magalhaes snatched all three points in the 86th. It was a gutting outcome for Marco Silva’s side, with a four-game unbeaten start well within their reach. Mitrovic has been the star with four goals in four games, including the 90th-minute winner against Brentford in the recent west London derby.

As for Brighton, Graham Potter and Co., continue to do what they’re done for a few seasons now: out-class their opponents with brilliant possession and free-flowing attacking movement (6.1 expected goals, 6th-highest in the Premier League), while allowing precious little at the back (4.0 expected goals against, 4th-lowest). Pascal Gross is leading the way with three goals and an assist, though the need for a consistent finisher at center forward remains as strong as ever.

Fulham news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Shane Duffy (loan – parent club)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Joel Veltman (neck)

