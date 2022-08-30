Fulham vs Brighton: Mitrovic, Cottagers spoil Brighton’s unbeaten start

Make it five goals in five games for Aleksandar Mitrovic in his return to the Premier League, as Fulham beat Brighton 2-1 on Tuesday at Craven Cottage.

An Lewis Dunk own goal joined Mitrovic on the Fulham side of the ledge, and an Alexis Mac Allister penalty was all the visitors could muster on a poor day for the previously-unbeaten Seagulls.

Dull for 45 minutes, the game sprung to life in the second half and barely looked back. All of the goals came within 15 minutes of restart but Brighton huffed and puffed for the equalizer that didn’t come to Graham Potter’s aid.

Fulham moves into sixth with eight points, two behind Brighton in points and place.

What we learned from Fulham vs Brighton

Flat Seagulls fail to scavenge: Brighton wasn’t at its best as its depth was tested and it got desperate once Fulham took a 2-0 lead. But the Seagulls’ four shots on target might’ve netted them something on another day. The side still needs a star striker and things were brighter and more familiar once Danny Welbeck arrived, but we can assure you that Graham Potter didn’t envisage a 3-5-2 with Leandro Trossard and Pascal Gross atop his attack. We feel bad for those Brighton fans who read this space regularly and expect a different analysis but a finisher is badly needed at the Amex.

Fulham’s American left side asks USMNT a question: Antonee Robinson is buzzing up and down the left side and looks better on the defensive side of things than he has in ages. Next to him at left center back has been veteran USMNT man Tim Ream, who is captaining the Cottagers and looking pretty comfortable doing so. No, he’s not going to set the speed record. And yes, teams with out-and-out forwards will give more of a hassle to his skill set. But could the USMNT’s World Cup defensive left side be playing together week-in, week-out in the Premier League?

Mitrovic a menace: What a difference a tenure makes, even more than a team. Yes, Newcastle failed to get Aleksandar Mitrovic to his best but the big man didn’t exactly star in his first Premier League stint with Fulham. This time’s been different. His record season in the Championship has delivered a confident, rampaging player with just a bit more control of his endless supply of passion (and rage).

Tactical focus

Fulham’s last Premier League tenure was ended almost before it started because of poor recruitment at the back. Tosin Adarabioyo was green his first go-round in the Premier League but the 24-year-old looks more and more comfortable next to Ream, and Robinson is a wide threat to go with Kenny Tete on the other side. More importantly, Fulham’s better shaped to rest defenders, with Issa Diop and Kevin Mbabu on the bench. Throw in two decent keepers in Bernd Leno and Marek Rodak, and testing Fulham isn’t as easy as it once was for Premier League attacks.

Stars of the show

Tim Ream

Alexis Mac Allister

Aleksandar Mitrovic

Pascal Gross

Bernd Leno

What’s next?

Fulham will get a very difficult test at Tottenham for a 10am ET Saturday kick. Brighton hosts Leicester City at 9am ET Sunday.

Fulham news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee), Shane Duffy (loan – parent club)

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf), Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

