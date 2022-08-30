Leeds vs Everton recap: Jesse Marsch’s men fell behind amid another slow start and were forced to settle for a comeback draw, 1-1 with the Toffees, at Elland Road on Tuesday.

Anthony Gordon opened the scoring with a well-placed strike in the 17th minute to give Frank Lampard’s side the lead for just the second time this season, but Leeds hit back through Luis Sinisterra’s first Premier League goal in the 55th minute. The Whites dominated possession and chances from the point forward, but were denied on their 11 other second-half shots.

What we learned from Leeds vs Everton

Rodrigo injury a big blow to Leeds attack

Four games into the season, Leeds had scored seven goals. Rodrigo, who battled through two subpar seasons to begin his Leeds career, had four of them (2nd-most in the Premier League). Following the departure of Raphinha to Barcelona, the Brazilian-turned-Spaniard was thriving under the extra pressure to be “the guy” for Marsch’s men. Just over 30 minutes into Tuesday’s game, Rodrigo found himself taking oxygen on the field at Elland Road after appearing to dislocate his left shoulder after innocuous contact with Jordan Pickford. if Rodrigo is to miss considerable time, measured in months rather than weeks, Leeds could be forced back into the transfer market ahead of Thursday’s deadline. Or, maybe Sinisterra is ready to contribute more goals (below video) sooner rather than later, with Patrick Bamford having made his return from a groin injury.

Leeds’ toughness, resilience undeniable

From Rasmus Kristensen facing up to and going head-to-head with Gordon, to Aaronson jumping back to his feet and giving the much bigger Conor Coady a shove after a cynical foul, to the incessant pressing and nipping at heels, there’s not a scrappier side than Leeds in the Premier League. They’re this season’s “you love them if you root for them, hate them if you don’t” team, and it’s serving them very well in Marsch’s first full season in charge. Tuesday marked the second time this season they’ve come back from 1-0 down to rescue a result (opening day, 2-1 win over Wolves), and it won’t be the last based on the way they compete for all 90 minutes, seemingly getting stronger as the opponent inevitably fades.

Key storylines & star players

Even with the defeat at Amex Stadium, Leeds sit 5th in the table (7 points) after four games. Rodrigo is enjoying a breakout third season at the club with four goals in four games (2nd, behind Erling Haaland, tied with Harry Kane and Aleksandar Mitrovic. The Spaniard hasn’t scored more than seven Premier League goals in a season, but he’s thriving in a freer attacking role following the departure of Raphinha to Barcelona.

Everton, meanwhile, have picked up a point in each of their last two games, drawing newly promoted Nottingham Forest as well as the Bees. A rash of early-season injuries have left Frank Lampard shorthanded at center forward, center back and central midfielder. There’s also the matter of Anthony Gordon’s potential transfer to Chelsea threatening to further derail the season, if the 21-year-old academy product has his way.

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Patrick Bamford (adductor), Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)

📋 𝗧𝗲𝗮𝗺 𝗡𝗲𝘄𝘀: Sinisterra makes his first Premier League start, whilst Bamford is named on the bench pic.twitter.com/0gW4NmWr6C — Leeds United (@LUFC) August 30, 2022

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Yerry Mina (ankle), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee)

Your starting XI to take on Leeds United! 👇 pic.twitter.com/rbFnJAPiD7 — Everton (@Everton) August 30, 2022

