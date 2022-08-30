Premier League odds, picks, FPL transfers: Week 4 of the 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

It’s a Premier League midweek and there’s danger to missing some big opportunities in both Fantasy Premier League and your local picks contest with so many fixtures and a limited amount of hours in the day.

We’re here to deliver both, albeit in shortand sweet fashion.

[ MORE: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker | Pulisic to stay at Chelsea ]

So who should you captain this week? Oh that is very, very tricky.

As for picking the games, there are a lot of depth plays and it’s not straightforward.

The Premier League’s midweek slate is here. FPL picks, on-field predictions from our three writers, and

Fantasy Premier League notes, Week 5

We said to consider Raheem Sterling as your FPL captain for Week 4, which worked out great with his brace. Mohamed Salah should not be considered a failure despite his not having a goal or an assist, as he had several chances and Liverpool scored nine. Ivan Toney? Not our best day, as Everton’s back line stood tall enough.

Adding William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli worked, and we still believe in Kieran Trippier and Neco Williams as long-term adds. Jury is out on Leon Bailey.

As for Week 5

Captains: Midweeks are brutal, especially when the best matchups (Man City vs Forest, Arsenal vs Villa) feature the big boys at home. There’s rotation uncertainty this early in the season, so it’s not as simple as Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus start, or betting on Mohamed Salah vs Newcastle (Salah went 90 vs Bournemouth despite it being a 9-0 win, and Jurgen Klopp’s made fierce claims about player safety).

Look at Arsenal against Villa’s beleaguered defense corps and look at guys who went 90 in the bruising Fulham test. Most key attackers did and Jesus went 88. This could be a good time to go one-and-done on Eddie Nketiah at 6.7

Richarlison doesn’t have a good record vs West Ham but also hasn’t been with the superior side. He may be one even with Tottenham away.

Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are worth shots for Man City.

Outside of the big boys, if you’re holding Rodrigo or favor a Leeds man… now may be the time to deploy one given Everton’s lack of defensive depth and two matches in quick succession.

Transfers in: If you’re considering a change in goal, Nick Pope at 5.0, Robert Sanchez at 4.6, and David De Gea at 4.9 seem smart adds (Yes, even with Martin Dubravka potentially arriving at Old Trafford).

Marcus Rashford at 6.3 seems okay to me. William Saliba remains a pickup at 4.7. Now add another name into the mix is Pascal Gross, who is in form but worth a move to your watchlist if Brighton doesn’t add a proper finisher and he continues his attacking role.

Maybe Southampton is a look for Armel Bella-Kotchup (see video).

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 4

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

JPW made a statement after a slow start to the season: The man behind JPW’s Picks for so many years still has the touch.

STANDINGS

Wk4

JPW 7-3

Andy 6-4

Nick 6-4

Season

Nick Mendola, 22-18

Andy Edwards, 20-20

Joe Prince-Wright, 18-21

Premier League picks: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season

Full odds provided by our partner, PointsBet – PointsBet is our Official Sports Betting Partner and we may receive compensation if you place a bet on PointsBet for the first time after clicking our links.

You can download the NBC Sports Predictor app (below) and play the Premier League Pick ‘Em game yourself to predict the scores and win the prizes.

DOWNLOAD NBC SPORTS PREDICTOR

Crystal Palace vs Brentford

Odds: Crystal Palace (+110) vs Brentford (+250) | Draw (+230)

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Tuesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Palace 2-2 Brentford

Andy: Palace 2-2 Brentford

Nick: Palace 2-1 Brentford

Fulham vs Brighton

Odds: Fulham (+220) vs Brighton (+125) | Draw (+225)

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Tuesday:

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Andy: Fulham 1-1 Brighton

Nick: Fulham 0-0 Brighton

Southampton vs Chelsea

Odds: Southampton (+400 vs Chelsea (-155) | Draw (+300)

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Tuesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Saints 1-3 Chelsea

Andy: Saints 1-2 Chelsea

Nick: Saints 0-3 Chelsea

Leeds vs Everton

Odds: Leeds (+110) vs Everton (+240) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leeds 1-1 Everton

Andy: Leeds 1-0 Everton

Nick: Leeds 2-1 Everton

Bournemouth vs Wolves

Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+250) vs Wolves (+110) | Draw (+230)

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves

Andy: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves

Nick: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves

Arsenal vs Aston Villa

Odds: Arsenal (-221) vs Aston Villa (+575) | Draw (+350)

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Arsenal 3-0 Villa

Andy: Arsenal 2-1 Villa

Nick: Arsenal 3-1 Villa

Man City vs Nottingham Forest

Odds: Man City (-1250) vs Nottingham Forest (+2500) | Draw (+1000)

Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Man City 4-1 Forest

Andy: Man City 3-1 Forest

Nick: Man City 2-0 Forest

West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur

Odds: West Ham (+260) vs Spurs (-105) | Draw (+270)

Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: West Ham 1-2 Spurs

Andy: West Ham 1-2 Spurs

Nick: West Ham 1-3 Spurs

Liverpool vs Newcastle

Odds: Liverpool (-375) vs Newcastle (+900) | Draw (+475)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle

Andy: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle

Nick: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle

Leicester vs Manchester United

Odds: Leicester City (+230) vs Man Utd (+105) | Draw (+270)

Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday

TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE

JPW: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd

Andy: Leicester 2-2 Man Utd

Nick: Leicester 1-2 Man Utd

Follow @JPW_NBCSports

Follow @AndyEdMLS

Follow @NicholasMendola