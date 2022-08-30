Premier League odds, picks, FPL transfers: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season

It’s a Premier League midweek and there’s danger to missing some big opportunities in both Fantasy Premier League and your local picks contest with so many fixtures and a limited amount of hours in the day.
We’re here to deliver both, albeit in shortand sweet fashion.
[ MORE: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker | Pulisic to stay at Chelsea ]
So who should you captain this week? Oh that is very, very tricky.
As for picking the games, there are a lot of depth plays and it’s not straightforward.
The Premier League’s midweek slate is here. FPL picks, on-field predictions from our three writers, and
Fantasy Premier League notes, Week 5
We said to consider Raheem Sterling as your FPL captain for Week 4, which worked out great with his brace. Mohamed Salah should not be considered a failure despite his not having a goal or an assist, as he had several chances and Liverpool scored nine. Ivan Toney? Not our best day, as Everton’s back line stood tall enough.
Adding William Saliba and Gabriel Martinelli worked, and we still believe in Kieran Trippier and Neco Williams as long-term adds. Jury is out on Leon Bailey.
As for Week 5
Captains: Midweeks are brutal, especially when the best matchups (Man City vs Forest, Arsenal vs Villa) feature the big boys at home. There’s rotation uncertainty this early in the season, so it’s not as simple as Erling Haaland and Gabriel Jesus start, or betting on Mohamed Salah vs Newcastle (Salah went 90 vs Bournemouth despite it being a 9-0 win, and Jurgen Klopp’s made fierce claims about player safety).
Look at Arsenal against Villa’s beleaguered defense corps and look at guys who went 90 in the bruising Fulham test. Most key attackers did and Jesus went 88. This could be a good time to go one-and-done on Eddie Nketiah at 6.7
Richarlison doesn’t have a good record vs West Ham but also hasn’t been with the superior side. He may be one even with Tottenham away.
Ilkay Gundogan and Riyad Mahrez are worth shots for Man City.
Outside of the big boys, if you’re holding Rodrigo or favor a Leeds man… now may be the time to deploy one given Everton’s lack of defensive depth and two matches in quick succession.
Transfers in: If you’re considering a change in goal, Nick Pope at 5.0, Robert Sanchez at 4.6, and David De Gea at 4.9 seem smart adds (Yes, even with Martin Dubravka potentially arriving at Old Trafford).
Marcus Rashford at 6.3 seems okay to me. William Saliba remains a pickup at 4.7. Now add another name into the mix is Pascal Gross, who is in form but worth a move to your watchlist if Brighton doesn’t add a proper finisher and he continues his attacking role.
Maybe Southampton is a look for Armel Bella-Kotchup (see video).
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 4
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
JPW made a statement after a slow start to the season: The man behind JPW’s Picks for so many years still has the touch.
STANDINGS
Wk4
JPW 7-3
Andy 6-4
Nick 6-4
Season
Nick Mendola, 22-18
Andy Edwards, 20-20
Joe Prince-Wright, 18-21
Premier League picks: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Odds: Crystal Palace (+110) vs Brentford (+250) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Palace 2-2 Brentford
Andy: Palace 2-2 Brentford
Nick: Palace 2-1 Brentford
Fulham vs Brighton
Odds: Fulham (+220) vs Brighton (+125) | Draw (+225)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Tuesday:
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Fulham 1-1 Brighton
Andy: Fulham 1-1 Brighton
Nick: Fulham 0-0 Brighton
Southampton vs Chelsea
Odds: Southampton (+400 vs Chelsea (-155) | Draw (+300)
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Saints 1-3 Chelsea
Andy: Saints 1-2 Chelsea
Nick: Saints 0-3 Chelsea
Leeds vs Everton
Odds: Leeds (+110) vs Everton (+240) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Tuesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Leeds 1-1 Everton
Andy: Leeds 1-0 Everton
Nick: Leeds 2-1 Everton
Bournemouth vs Wolves
Odds: AFC Bournemouth (+250) vs Wolves (+110) | Draw (+230)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Bournemouth 2-1 Wolves
Andy: Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves
Nick: Bournemouth 1-2 Wolves
Arsenal vs Aston Villa
Odds: Arsenal (-221) vs Aston Villa (+575) | Draw (+350)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Arsenal 3-0 Villa
Andy: Arsenal 2-1 Villa
Nick: Arsenal 3-1 Villa
Man City vs Nottingham Forest
Odds: Man City (-1250) vs Nottingham Forest (+2500) | Draw (+1000)
Kickoff: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Man City 4-1 Forest
Andy: Man City 3-1 Forest
Nick: Man City 2-0 Forest
West Ham vs Tottenham Hotspur
Odds: West Ham (+260) vs Spurs (-105) | Draw (+270)
Kickoff: 2:45pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Andy: West Ham 1-2 Spurs
Nick: West Ham 1-3 Spurs
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Odds: Liverpool (-375) vs Newcastle (+900) | Draw (+475)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle
Andy: Liverpool 2-0 Newcastle
Nick: Liverpool 3-1 Newcastle
Leicester vs Manchester United
Odds: Leicester City (+230) vs Man Utd (+105) | Draw (+270)
Kickoff: 3pm ET Thursday
TV/Stream: USA Network – STREAM LIVE
JPW: Leicester 1-1 Man Utd
Andy: Leicester 2-2 Man Utd
Nick: Leicester 1-2 Man Utd
