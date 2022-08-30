Reports: Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea at transfer deadline

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea this season and is disappointed by the news, according to multiple reports led by The Athletic.

The USMNT star is desperate for regular playing time ahead of November’s World Cup but has so far been behind Raheem Sterling, Kai Havertz, and Mason Mount on the Chelsea depth chart.

Pulisic turns 24 in September and was linked with loans to Manchester United, Juventus, and Newcastle amongst others.

His Chelsea contract runs through the 2023-24 season and the winger’s come off the bench in all four of the Blues’ Premier League matches to start the season.

What does this mean for Christian Pulisic?

Pulisic played 25 minutes against Everton, six against Spurs, 26 versus Leeds, and 15 in Saturday’s 10-man win over Leicester City. The Blues are 2-1-1 and next face Southampton (Watch live at 2:45pm ET Tuesday online via Peacock Premium).

A start on Tuesday would send a positive message to Pulisic, and Callum Hudson-Odoi’s been loaned to Bayer Leverkusen so if it’s not going to happen on two days rest after Sterling went 75 minutes and Havertz 90 vs Leicester City.

Pulisic is the electricity in the USMNT attack and even out-of-form is the most recognizable threat for their opponents.

While the international statuses of Brenden Aaronson and Weston McKennie are on the rise, there’s still no question his form matters greatly to the team.

If Pulisic takes too long to get up to speed — the World Cup opener against Wales represent a must-have three points — the Yanks’ tournament is going to be in some trouble.

Chelsea will have fixture congestion and the USMNT a pair of friendlies before that, though. Thomas Tuchel will have to assure Pulisic that he’ll see time.

