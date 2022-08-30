Southampton host Chelsea at St Mary’s Stadium on Tuesday with the visitors hoping to kick on after a topsy-turvy start to the season.

Saints lost narrowly at home against Manchester United at the weekend and Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side will be tough to break down.

Chelsea have plenty of injury issues to work through, while Thomas Tuchel’s side played over an hour down a man in their much-needed home win against Leicester City at the weekend.

Here’s everything you need for Southampton vs Chelsea.

How to watch Southampton vs Chelsea live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:45pm ET, Tuesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Saints are improving and they were very unlucky not to get anything from their home game against Man United on Saturday. Che Adams had a few good chances, while Saints’ other opportunities just fell to the wrong players and they could have easily had a penalty kick when Scott McTominay handled the ball in the penalty box three times in the space of a few seconds. Aside from that, Ralph Hasenhuttl was very happy with how his young side is gelling.

For Thomas Tuchel, he had to watch Chelsea’s nerve-shredding 2-1 win against Leicester from the stands as he served his one-game ban for his red card and the scenes at the final whistle against Tottenham. Tuchel saw his side lose Conor Gallagher to a red card in the first half but Raheem Sterling struck twice (and the post) and the 10 men battled hard to hold off Leicester for a big win following their defeat at Leeds the weekend before.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Saints’ young trio of Gavin Bazunu in goal, Armel Bella-Kotchap in defense and Romeo Lavia in midfield look like inspired signings and at 20, 20 and 18 years of age respectively, what a bright future they have in the game.

Raheem Sterling scored his first Chelsea goals last time out and he looks to be stepping up as a leader for this team, while Reece James continues to have a fine start to the season as he’s strong defensively and is delivering dangerous crosses galore.

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Saints only have one injury problem and that is Chelsea academy product Tino Livramento. He continues to make his comeback from a long-term knee injury and he should be available after the World Cup is over. Hasenhuttl could bring Oriol Romeu, Stuart Armstrong and Sekou Mara into the starting lineup.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

The Blues will be without the suspended Conor Gallagher but Kalidou Koulibaly is back after serving his one-game ban for being sent off at Leeds. N’Golo Kante is out with a hamstring issue, while Marcos Alonso isn’t available as he’s still completing his move to Barcelona. Tuchel will have to decide whether or not to rotate his starting lineup given the toll of playing down a man for most of their win against Leicester.

