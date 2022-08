Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

With the 2022 World Cup fast approaching, plenty of World Cup kits are starting to be released and there are some intriguing looks.

From Mexico’s snazzy away number to Germany going for a solid new look for their home kit and Puma rolling out a very specific and similar look for their national teams, just like they did for their club teams on their away kits, there is a lot to unpack here.

When November rolls around and the World Cup kicks off, which one of these jerseys will you be wearing with pride? And which one will you be wearing because it looks really cool?

Below is our rankings of the World Cup kits which have been released.

Ranking the 2022 World Cup kits

1. Mexico

This is a lovely away kit and will become a classic. Expect these beauties to fly off the shelves and be a jersey that neutrals love just as much as El Tri fans. The home kit is very decent too.

From our roots to our present. ❤️⚽️ Meet our new away jersey for the World Cup, Incondicionales. 🇲🇽😍#ElOrigenQueNosUne pic.twitter.com/5fib7L44UK — Mexican National Team (@miseleccionmxEN) August 29, 2022

2. Japan

Well, this is another classic. Japan’s home kit is inspired by anime and the design is bold and recognizable. The away kit is fantastic too, especially the long-sleeved version.

3. Argentina

The home kit is classic. You can’t really mess up the blue and white stripes. Again, another lovely away kit. The purple is perfect and this just looks slick and silky. Much like Lionel Messi’s footwork.

4. Senegal

This is the best of the Puma jerseys, as Senegal’s away kit is very distinctive and the green is lovely. This big panel on the middle of the kit is something we will get used to seeing a lot of during the World Cup.

Lions of Teranga 🇸🇳 The 2022 @Fsfofficielle Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FGLYxt44j1 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

5. Ghana

Again, another Puma away kit but this Ghana shirt has plenty of personality.

Bold meets proud 🇬🇭 The 2022 @ghanafaofficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/wkVNd508Ok — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

6. Germany

This is fine. Expect a bit better from Die Mannschaft and it feels like they should have an all white jersey for their home kit.

Created in the studio – mastered on the pitch 💪

Können nicht erwarten, unsere neuen Trikots im Stadion zu sehen 😍 Ab sofort erhältlich auf:

➡️ https://t.co/I3vY7E3flJ #adidasFootball @adidas pic.twitter.com/p1nGoIldZ9 — DFB-Team (@DFB_Team) August 29, 2022

7. Morocco

A bit plain, but like the collar and sleeve trims and the circular pattern around the middle is very cool.

It’s in the details 🇲🇦 The 2022 @EnMaroc Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/FozZhwFTCQ — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

8. Spain

Eh, this could have been so much better. Spain’s home kit looks bland and the away kit is just too much with that pattern.

9. Uruguay

Again, another Puma away kit which looks very similar. Uruguay’s iconic sky blue could have been used a lot better on this away shirt.

La Celeste in a fresh take 🇺🇾 The 2022 @AUFOficial Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/eAAeaydz2w — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

10. Serbia

Lovely gold in the design and makes the white away kit pop a little.

The Eagles have landed 🇷🇸 The 2022 @FSSrbije Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/E8Dwn3Yemc — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

11. Switzerland

Just very bland. Not a lot going on and the panel in the middle is just a bit of an eyesore.

Stand for Suisse 🇨🇭 The 2022 @nati_sfv_asf Away kit, out now. pic.twitter.com/KEM3u9xwz0 — PUMA Football (@pumafootball) August 29, 2022

