This is not how the seasons were meant to begin for Bournemouth nor Wolves as the two sides prepare to tangle at the Vitality Stadium on Wednesday (Watch live at 2:30pm ET online via Peacock Premium).
Gary O’Neil takes the reins of Bournemouth as the Cherries look to rebound from both a 9-0 loss and the firing of manager Scott Parker.
For Wolves, manager Bruno Lage is still in seek of a first win of the season with three draws putting a damper on the early days of their 2022-23 Premier League campaign.
How to watch Bournemouth vs Wolves live, stream link and start time
Kick off: 2:30pm ET Wednesday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
Key storylines
Wolves have been far from free-scoring but Bournemouth has basically made a hobby of shipping goals. The Cherries’ season-opening win over Aston Villa feels like a thing of the past and Villa’s been poor to boot. A loser of this game is going could be in relatively deep despair. Bournemouth may’ve planned on the likelihood of a relegation season, but losing by 3+ goals per game shouldn’t be on the menu for anyone.
In-form players to keep an eye on
For Wolves, Ruben Neves continues to shine and Nathan Collins and Max Kilman are a promising center back pairing.
Bournemouth will want more from Kieffer Moore as the nasty target forward continues to look more adjusted to the Premier League after a long road up from non-league.
Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup
David Brooks, Benjamin Pearson, and Joseph Rothwell are out, while Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly is back but Junior Stanislas remains out.
📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝
🔺 Neto makes debut
🔺 Kelly returns from injury
🔺 Fredericks back on the bench
Our line up for #BOUWOL 👇 pic.twitter.com/E2nBPoOEeZ
— AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) August 31, 2022
Wolves team news, injuries, lineup
Chiquinho remains out, while Large has named an unchanged lineup.
🔒 Unchanged from #WOLNEW
Our line-up to take on @afcbournemouth 👇 pic.twitter.com/0jtyQCUx7k
— Wolves (@Wolves) August 31, 2022