Bournemouth vs Wolves: Stalemate on the South Coast

Managerless Bournemouth battled to a 0-0 draw at home against Wolves as they showed resilience following their battering at Liverpool at the weekend.

Caretaker boss Gary O’Neil (stepping in for Scott Parker, who was fired earlier this week) set Bournemouth up to be tough to beat and although Wolves carved out plenty of chances, Bruno Lage’s side couldn’t convert as their long winless run continues.

With the point Bournemouth now have four points for the season, while Wolves have three points after drawing three of their first five games.

What we learned from Bournemouth vs Wolves

Back to basics for Cherries: This was exactly the kind of display you put in after the coach has just been fired. It was organized, disciplined and there was a stench of safety first about this Bournemouth display. O’Neil made some key changes with Neto coming in as the goalkeeper to make his debut, while Solanke, Billing and Kelly all running themselves into the ground. They hung in for a point and this was quiet a response after their 9-0 hammering at Liverpool. Perhaps that was just a one-off?

Wolves look like a team who haven’t won any of their last 12: Dating back to last season Wolves haven’t won any of their last 12 games. Bruno Lage stood with his hands on his hips at the final whistle and went straight down the tunnel. There would be no applause from the away fans. Wolves are a lovely team to watch when they’re on the ball and are resolute defensively but they just can’t put chances away. They are creating so many but somehow their attacking talents (Neto, Jimenez, Podence, Traore et al.) have forgotten how to be ruthless in the final third.

Stars of the show

Ruben Neves: Was tireless in trying to drive Wolves to victory and his rage when decisions went against Wolves or things didn’t go right with a pass or a shot was clear for all to see. He cares.

Lloyd Kelly: After coming back into the team, the skipper led by example and cleared off the line late on to deny Podence.

What’s next?

Bournemouth travel to fellow new boys Nottingham Forest on Saturday, Sept. 3 in a huge game, while Wolves host Southampton on the same day as the present mounts on Lage.

Key storylines

Wolves have been far from free-scoring but Bournemouth has basically made a hobby of shipping goals. The Cherries’ season-opening win over Aston Villa feels like a thing of the past and Villa’s been poor to boot. A loser of this game is going could be in relatively deep despair. Bournemouth may’ve planned on the likelihood of a relegation season, but losing by 3+ goals per game shouldn’t be on the menu for anyone.

In-form players to keep an eye on

For Wolves, Ruben Neves continues to shine and Nathan Collins and Max Kilman are a promising center back pairing.

Bournemouth will want more from Kieffer Moore as the nasty target forward continues to look more adjusted to the Premier League after a long road up from non-league.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

David Brooks, Benjamin Pearson, and Joseph Rothwell are out, while Ryan Fredericks, Lloyd Kelly is back but Junior Stanislas remains out.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Neto makes debut

🔺 Kelly returns from injury

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup

Chiquinho remains out, while Large has named an unchanged lineup.

