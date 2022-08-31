Leicester City host Manchester United at the King Power Stadium on Thursday with the Foxes and Red Devils heading in opposite directions.

Brendan Rodgers’s Leicester have yet to win this season and after selling Wesley Fofana amid plenty of financial restraints on the club, things aren’t looking too rosy at the King Power Stadium.

As for United, things are looking a lot better as Erik ten Hag’s side secured back-to-back wins with a huge home victory against Liverpool followed up by a resilient victory at Southampton.

Here is everything you need for Leicester vs Manchester United.

How to watch Leicester City vs Manchester United live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET, Thursday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Leicester are reeling after three-straight defeats and just one point from their first four games of the season. There is an air of negativity around the Foxes and Brendan Rodgers is battling against disgruntled fans who have seen their talented squad take an almighty leap backwards over the summer. With Kasper Schmeichel and Wesley Fofana leaving, Leicester look particularly vulnerable defensively and are lacking in confidence.

United are trending in the opposite direction, at least right now, as they’ve followed up two defeats to start the season with two gritty wins. Erik ten Hag has put his total football plan in the bin (for now) as he’s brought in McTominay, Malacia, Martinez and Elanga and has gone back to basics. With Casemiro arriving, plus Antony soon to join him, United will soon have extra fight and quality in midfield and attack too. After a shocking start to the season, United have shown some impressive resilience. United are winless in their last five games against Leicester (in all competitions) and they haven’t won back-to-back PL away games in almost a year.

In-form players to keep an eye on

For Leicester the usual suspects up top are still looking sharp with James Maddison, Jamie Vardy and Harvey Barnes all off the mark this season, while Kiernan Dewsbury-Hall has also been impressive.

For United the duo of Lisandro Martinez and Raphael Varane have developed a very solid partnership at center back, while Tyrell Malacia has looked superb at left back. Bruno Fernandes has looked back to his old self after being given the armband and extra responsibility in the No. 10 role, while Jadon Sancho, Elanga and Rashford have been dangerous in attack.

Leicester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Full backs Ricardo Pereira and Ryan Bertrand remain long-term absentees, while James Maddison will have a late fitness test.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

Brandon Williams, Victor Lindelof and Facuno Pellistri remain out, while Anthony Martial is battling back from an Achilles injury and could play some part. It will be intriguing to see if ETH brings Casemiro in for his first start and if he brings back Cristiano Ronaldo, Luke Shaw or Harry Maguire to rotate his squad.

