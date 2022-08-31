Liverpool vs Newcastle: How to watch live, stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Liverpool looks to take momentum from its 9-0 weekend win to be the better of two injury-hit squads when Newcastle United visits Anfield on Wednesday (Watch live at 3pm ET Wednesday on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com).

Roberto Firmino had two goals and three assists in the nine-star performance and the Reds attack also features Mohamed Salah and Luis Diaz, though there are injuries in every other part of the one-win squad and big-money signing Darwin Nunez is still suspended.

Newcastle, meanwhile, drew Wolves 1-1 and remains unbeaten despite that draw coming without its best player in Bruno Guimares. That’s because Allan Saint-Maximin scored a wonderful goal (above) but limped off the pitch. Playing without “ASM,” Guimares, and Callum Wilson at what will be a lively Anfield is a lot to ask of Eddie Howe and Co.

How to watch Liverpool vs Newcastle live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 3pm ET Wednesday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream live via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Well, Jurgen Klopp has been pretty critical of Newcastle’s operation, being “run by a country” but has also praised the team at length. The Reds won’t be overlooking the Magpies. But these are still injury-hit teams and Liverpool’s spent enough over the last half-decade to be in much better shape for a run of ailments than the club formerly run by penny-pinching Mike Ashley.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Pretty much everyone Liverpool trots out from the 9-0 win is In form including Mohamed Salah, who was held without a goal or assist.

Newcastle’s been getting good efforts out of Fabian Schar and Miguel Almiron but this could be a really huge lift at Anfield if both Saint-Maximin and the brand new Isak are unavailable in addition to Guimares, the club’s best player. The good news is that Sven Botman has looked exceptional.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

There are question marks around Caoimhin Kelleher, Harvey Elliott, Curtis Jones, and Joel Matip, Thiago Alcantara, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Naby Keita, Calvin Ramsey, and Diogo Jota are out injured, Darwin Nunez is suspended.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

The Magpies won’t have Jonjo Shelvey, Callum Wilson, and Emil Krafth, and there are questions around the work permit of record signing Alexander Isak as well as injuries to Allan Saint-Maximin, Bruno Guimares, and Kieran Trippier.

