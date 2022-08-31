Manchester City host Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest at the Etihad Stadium on Wednesday, as Pep Guardiola aims to keep the reigning champs firing on all cylinders.

City are unbeaten so far this season with 10 points from 12 and Erling Haaland scored a hat trick at the weekend in their superb comeback win against Crystal Palace. The reigning champs are yet to high their stride but they still look pretty much unstoppable.

Nottingham Forest, who continue to sign new players as if it’s going out of fashion, look like a great addition to the Premier League as they went toe-to-toe with Tottenham on Sunday but lost 2-0 as they have four points from their opening four games back in the top-flight.

Here’s everything you need for Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest.

How to watch Manchester City vs Nottingham Forest live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 2:30pm ET, Wednesday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

City were sluggish defensively and found themselves 2-0 down against Palace but then their quality kicked in and they stormed to a 4-2 win. Pep Guardiola won’t be delighted with the defensive mistakes early in the season (they’ve conceded five in their last two games) but City have so much firepower that they can afford to give teams a two-goal lead and still get something from games. That isn’t their gameplan but when you have Kevin de Bruyne and Phil Foden feeding the monster that it Erling Haaland, City are unstoppable when they’re in full flow.

Forest continue to sign players galore and their squad is looking very strong. They still lack a little fluidity in the final third but Steve Cooper’s side look at home in the Premier League and they’re pushing teams all the way.

In-form players to keep an eye on

City’s main man was Erling Haaland at the weekend but the role De Bruyne, Foden and Bernardo Silva played in the comeback win was pivotal, while Julian Alvarez and Ilkay Gundogan both had a big impact off the bench.

Dean Henderson has been a revelation in goal, saving two penalty kicks in his first four games for Forest. Brennan Johnson has been dangerous in attack, while Joe Worrall continues to be an inspirational leader at center back. Adding Brazilian international full back Renan Lodi from Atletico Madrid is another big coup.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

Nathan Ake and Jack Grealish are battling back to full fitness, while Kalvin Phillips and Luke Mbete are a little further behind in their comeback. Aymeric Laporte is still out for another month or so with a knee injury. Guardiola certainly has a lot of options in midfield and attack and Alvarez could start up top. That said, Pep doesn’t have a lot of options in defense which will concern him ahead of the Champions League group stage kicking off and the huge volume of games before the World Cup.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Moussa Niakhate and Omar Richards remain out, while Orel Mangala should be back after being rested. Forest have so many new signings that it is a bit of a guess when it comes to their lineup. Perhaps Emmanuel Dennis, Remo Freuler and Taiwo Awoniyi will all start in this game after being on the bench against Spurs?

