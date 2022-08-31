West Ham fought back for a deserved 1-1 draw against London rivals Tottenham and the Hammers will be disappointed they couldn’t find a winner.

After a penalty kick was awarded to Spurs, then taken away after a lengthy delay after a VAR check, an own goal from Thilo Kehrer put Spurs ahead in the first half.

However, West Ham were dangerous throughout and Tomas Soucek made it 1-1 in the second half and David Moyes’ side had chances to win it.

With the point they now have four for the season, while Spurs remain unbeaten and sit on 11 points after their five games.

What we learned from West Ham vs Tottenham

Son struggling for confidence: He has yet to score in the Premier League this season and it looks like it is weighing heavy on his shoulders. Son followed in the cross for Spurs’ goal and would have scored if Kehrer didn’t put it into his own net, but the fact the goal didn’t go down for Son means his drought continues. The Golden Boot winner from the 2021-22 Premier League season is a confidence player and when he gets going he is tough to stop. Right now though, he looks jaded.

Hammers look more like themselves: This was much more like it. Buoyed by their win at Aston Villa at the weekend, West Ham were good value for this point and kept their belief despite falling behind. Antonio and Bowen caused problems and their new signings look like they’re going to have a big impact with Scamacca, Paqueta, Emerson Palmeri, Kehrer, Cornet and Aguerd (when he returns to fitness) all huge upgrades. Those additions will add class to the grit and organization of West Ham’s core.

Spurs miss Bentancur’s class in midfield: Yves Bissouma was okay but Spurs badly missed Rodrigo Bentancur in midfield. He knits everything together nicely and Hojbjerg and Bissouma were industrious but couldn’t feed the attacking trio of Son, Kane and Kulusevski enough. Midfield is where things broke down for Tottenham and Antonio Conte will be happy his side held on for a draw. They weren’t at their best but Spurs remain unbeaten.

Antonio Conte hammers VAR for taking away Tottenham penalty kick

“Honestly, at the end of the first half, I spoke with the referee and told him ‘you have taken the right decision’. It is incredible that VAR looked again, called the referee, he can see it was the right decision and the call from VAR was strange. I can tell only that the referee has taken the right decision. Usually the VAR calls when the call is not right,” Conte told BT Sport.

“In England they have to learn much more to use the VAR in the right way. You have to study very well and be more accurate. If there is VAR, you have to utilise it in the right way or accept the decision of the referee. If you have a TV then you have time to see. It is difficult not only for me but every coach.”

Stars of the show

Michail Antonio: As always, a constant threat. Hit the post in the first half and never allowed Spurs’ defense a moment of rest.

Dejan Kulusevski: Always probing and played a key role in Spurs’ goal, as he gave Cresswell so many problems.

What’s next?

West Ham head to London rivals Chelsea on Saturday, Sept. 3, while Tottenham host Fulham in another London derby on the same day.

Key storylines & star players

These are not Harry Redknapp’s “just [bleeping] run around a bit” Spurs, and it was appear that Conte’s no-nonsense approach and heavily regimented training sessions are paying dividends on both ends of the field. The 2-0 victory over Nottingham Forest last weekend was as unmemorable as it was comfortable for Tottenham, as they allowed next to nothing in their own final third and managed to create a pair of quality scoring chances (plus a penalty kick, saved) without dazzling or entertaining the same way that recent Spurs sides have done. The phrase “risk mitigation” comes to mind much more than “To Dare Is To Do,” but again, the new approach has brought out a maturity and a quiet confidence that previous Spurs sides never possessed. The next five weeks will reveal just how much Tottenham have progressed under Conte’s leadership, as they play three games in the UEFA Champions League group stage, while also facing Manchester City, Arsenal and West Ham in the Premier League.

As for those Hammers, David Moyes will be hoping that the continued integration of new striker Gianluca Scamacca can spark his side to life after scoring just one goal in their first four games. Scamacca made his first PL start in the win over Aston Villa, though the 23-year-old had been subbed off nine minutes earlier when Pablo Fornals struck in the 74th.

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Craig Dawson (thigh), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring)

Here's how we're lining up tonight against Spurs… A place among the subs for @LucasPaqueta97 😍🇧🇷@betway | #WHUTOT pic.twitter.com/iJoxXzEXVv — West Ham United (@WestHam) August 31, 2022

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Lucas Moura (undisclosed), Cristian Romero (undisclosed), Bryan Gil (undisclosed)

Our team to face West Ham ✊ pic.twitter.com/oY6YFKyycs — Tottenham Hotspur (@SpursOfficial) August 31, 2022

