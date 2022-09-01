Deadline Day live! Transfer deals, how to watch, updates, analysis, videos

By and Sep 1, 2022, 2:15 PM EDT
We are here with your Deadline Day live coverage, as the summer transfer window shuts in the Premier League.

The window closes at 6pm ET, folks, so buckle up for a day of twists, drama and plenty of late deals.

[ WATCH LIVE: Sky Sports Deadline Day on Peacock, from 12pm ET ]

Premier League clubs have already smashed the record for the most money spent in a summer window but plenty are scrambling to get big deals over the line in the final hours, minutes and seconds of what has been a crazy summer window.

[ WATCH LIVE: Final hour of Deadline Day on USA Network, from 5pm ET ]

Below we will keep you updated on all of the deals developing, plus you can watch Sky Sports’ deadline day show live from 12pm ET on Peacock, our NBC Sports analysts will have a show kicking off at 5pm ET after Leicester City vs Manchester United, and join the ProSoccerTalk crew for a live Q&A from 5:30pm ET as the window shuts.

[ WATCH LIVE: Q&A with ProSoccerTalk on Deadline Day, transfer window from 5:30pm ET ]

We have all angles covered for you on Deadline Day.

Latest transfer news

Wrapping up some of the confirmed deals so far on Deadline Day:

  • Nottingham Forest sign Willy Boly from Wolves
  • Jack Stephens heads to Bournemouth on loan, Oriol Romeu joins Girona
  • Manchester City have signed Manuel Akanji
  • Antony has completed his $100 million move to Man United
  • Wout Faes has signed for Leicester City for $20 million
  • Layvin Kurzawa to Fulham on loan, Willian signs one-year deal as free agent
  • Idrissa Gueye rejoins Everton
  • Martin Dubravka goes on loan from Newcastle to Man United
  • Fulham’s signed ex-Chelsea star Willian
  • Chelsea adds Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan with option to buy
  • Sergino Dest goes from Barcelona to AC Milan on loan with option to buy

2:21pm: USMNT back Sergino Dest is staying in the UEFA Champions League, heading from Barcelona to AC Milan on loan with a reported $20 million option to buy.

Milan has also signed Schalke upstart Malick Thiaw.

2:01pm: Chelsea’s said to have landed Denis Zakaria from Juventus. The Swiss midfielder only moved to Juve from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and this could be a big move for the Blues.

Zakaria’s been wanted by many clubs, at least in the rumor mill, and could represent a coup for Thomas Tuchel.

A loan-to-buy deal is nice for Chelsea, who would add a World Cup-level midfielder that is still 25 until November.

Zakaria is an excellent reader of the game both in progressing the ball through passing and dribbling, and also defensively when it comes to interceptions.

1:26pm: Man City teenager Lucas Mbete is heading on loan to Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The 18-year-old was an unused sub for a pair of Premier League matches earlier this season, and made three senior appearances across cup competitions last season.

12:50pm: David De Gea is back in form but any struggles won’t leave Erik ten Hag without options.

Martin Dubravka is going on loan to Manchester United from Newcastle, where he’s starred for a long time but has slipped behind Nick Pope in the pecking order.

12:10pm: It is getting very busy now. Billy Gilmour is heading to Brighton on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Southampton look set to sign Croatian international Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille for up to $10 million. It’s all going on!

11:59am: Willian has agreed a one-year deal at Fulham. The 34-year-old Brazilian winger is heading back to the Premier League.

11:45am: Frank Lampard has received a big addition to his midfield options, as Idrissa Gueye has re-joined. The Senegalese midfielder will add plenty of grit to Everton’s engine room and is exactly the type of player they need. Okay, next step: a striker.

11:32am: Layvin Kurzawa has signed for Fulham on loan from PSG. That will strengthen the Cottagers’ defense. Excellent signing.

11:25am: El Tri fans, a little update for you on Edson Alvarez. According to reports in Holland, Ajax have met with Alvarez and told him he will not be sold on deadline day and will not be moving to Chelsea. That’s the end of that one, I guess.

11:05am: USMNT fans, big news on John Brooks. The free agent pulled out of a move to Real Mallorca in La Liga at the last moment and reports in Portugal state he is now heading to Benfica. That would be a great move for Brooks, 29, as he will be playing in the Champions League. This is exactly the reason why he became a free agent and was holding out for the right situation.

11am: A few twists and turns now as Willian appears to be heading to Fulham along with Dan James on loan, while Jan Bednarek appears to moving to Aston Villa on loan instead of West Ham. Also, Arsenal are really pushing hard to sign Douglas Luiz…

 

9:15am: Joao Pedro is not heading to Everton as he’s revealed he is staying at Watford but the Toffees are expected to add two central midfielders. Idrissa Gueye is heading back to Everton, according to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, while James Garner is set to join from Manchester United for around $17.3 million.

9:10am: A few more moves to keep an eye on are Hector Bellerin to Barcelona, as he has reportedly terminated his contract at Arsenal and he’s heading back to his boyhood club.

8:52am: One to keep an eye on, as Mexico star Edson Alvarez is reportedly not training for Ajax as he seeks to push through a potential $50 million move to Chelsea. El Tri fans will be very excited by the possibility of Alvarez heading to Stamford Bridge.

8:45am: Liverpool have been planning to bring in a new central midfielder given all of their injury issues in that area and it appears that Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is their main target. Talks are ongoing over a loan deal for Arthur.

8:40am: Leeds are making a late move for Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, with Dan James heading to Fulham on loan.

8:14am: This Aubameyang deal is developing quickly, as he is now flying to London to complete the formalities.

7:30am: Chelsea and Barcelona have finally agreed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 33-year-old striker has also agreed terms with the west London club. Aubameyang is heading back to London and the former Arsenal star will reunite with Thomas Tuchel, as the duo enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Borussia Dortmund.

7:15am: Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Swiss center back Manuel Akanji. The 27-year-old joins from Borussia Dortmund and adds vast experience and depth to City’s defense. Given some of the injury issues they’ve had at center back in recent seasons, this is a very savvy move and Akanji reportedly cost just $18 million as he was in the final year of his deal at Dortmund.

7am: Plenty of dominoes are starting to fall as deals gather pace on Deadline Day. Aston Villa are close to signing Leander Dendoncker from Wolves and it looks like he could replace Douglas Luiz who has been linked with a $29 million move to Arsenal due to only having one year left on his contract. Elsewhere, Wolves also look set to sign West Ham defender Craig Dawson and that means West Ham will move to sign Southampton center back Jan Bednarek on loan. And that means Southampton are planning to sign Marseille center back Duje Caleta-Car. And that means Jack Stephens is also expected to join Bournemouth on loan. Basically, deadline day is like trying to sell a house, which is in a ridiculously long chain, in just a few hours…

6:55am: Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax, with the transfer fee expected to be in the region of $100 million. This is a huge signing for United and their new boss Erik ten Hag.

6:45am: A few deals we expected to happen don’t seem to be materilazing as Cody Gakpo isn’t heading to Leeds or Southampton. Both wanted to sign the Dutch winger but PSV have decided to hold onto their prized possession, for now. Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also staying at Shakhtar Donetsk as both Brentford and Everton wanted to sign him.