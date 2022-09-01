We are here with your Deadline Day live coverage, as the summer transfer window shuts in the Premier League.

The window closes at 6pm ET, folks, so buckle up for a day of twists, drama and plenty of late deals.

Premier League clubs have already smashed the record for the most money spent in a summer window but plenty are scrambling to get big deals over the line in the final hours, minutes and seconds of what has been a crazy summer window.

We have all angles covered for you on Deadline Day.

Deadline Day Live! – How to watch, updates, analysis and more on all of the transfers

Wrapping up some of the confirmed deals so far on Deadline Day:

Nottingham Forest sign Willy Boly from Wolves

Jack Stephens heads to Bournemouth on loan, Oriol Romeu joins Girona

Manchester City have signed Manuel Akanji

Antony has completed his $100 million move to Man United

Wout Faes has signed for Leicester City for $20 million

Layvin Kurzawa to Fulham on loan, Willian signs one-year deal as free agent

Idrissa Gueye rejoins Everton

Martin Dubravka goes on loan from Newcastle to Man United

Fulham’s signed ex-Chelsea star Willian

Chelsea adds Denis Zakaria from Juventus on loan with option to buy

Sergino Dest goes from Barcelona to AC Milan on loan with option to buy

2:21pm: USMNT back Sergino Dest is staying in the UEFA Champions League, heading from Barcelona to AC Milan on loan with a reported $20 million option to buy.

Milan has also signed Schalke upstart Malick Thiaw.

Official, confirmed. Sergino Dest has joined AC Milan on loan with €20m buy option from Barcelona. 🔴⚫️✅ #DeadlineDay — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

2:01pm: Chelsea’s said to have landed Denis Zakaria from Juventus. The Swiss midfielder only moved to Juve from Borussia Monchengladbach in January, and this could be a big move for the Blues.

Zakaria’s been wanted by many clubs, at least in the rumor mill, and could represent a coup for Thomas Tuchel.

A loan-to-buy deal is nice for Chelsea, who would add a World Cup-level midfielder that is still 25 until November.

Zakaria is an excellent reader of the game both in progressing the ball through passing and dribbling, and also defensively when it comes to interceptions.

Denis Zakaria to Chelsea, here we go! Total agreement reached with Juventus as revealed earlier. Loan deal agreed, personal terms also approved. 🚨🔵 #CFC Exclusive news confirmed. Medical ongoing in Italy. ✅ pic.twitter.com/GemeOnPEzW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

1:26pm: Man City teenager Lucas Mbete is heading on loan to Huddersfield Town in the Championship. The 18-year-old was an unused sub for a pair of Premier League matches earlier this season, and made three senior appearances across cup competitions last season.

12:50pm: David De Gea is back in form but any struggles won’t leave Erik ten Hag without options.

Martin Dubravka is going on loan to Manchester United from Newcastle, where he’s starred for a long time but has slipped behind Nick Pope in the pecking order.

12:10pm: It is getting very busy now. Billy Gilmour is heading to Brighton on a permanent deal, according to Fabrizio Romano, while Southampton look set to sign Croatian international Duje Caleta-Car from Marseille for up to $10 million. It’s all going on!

🚨#SaintsFC are in the process of finalising an agreement to sign Duje Ćaleta-Car from Marseille. The club are now firm favourites to sign the centre-back, with a medical needed to do. Worth in the region of £12-15m. Story on @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/tr3TpNp6AV — Jacob Tanswell (@J_Tanswell) September 1, 2022

11:59am: Willian has agreed a one-year deal at Fulham. The 34-year-old Brazilian winger is heading back to the Premier League.

11:45am: Frank Lampard has received a big addition to his midfield options, as Idrissa Gueye has re-joined. The Senegalese midfielder will add plenty of grit to Everton’s engine room and is exactly the type of player they need. Okay, next step: a striker.

11:32am: Layvin Kurzawa has signed for Fulham on loan from PSG. That will strengthen the Cottagers’ defense. Excellent signing.

11:25am: El Tri fans, a little update for you on Edson Alvarez. According to reports in Holland, Ajax have met with Alvarez and told him he will not be sold on deadline day and will not be moving to Chelsea. That’s the end of that one, I guess.

BREAKING: Hamstra en Huntelaar melden #Alvarez in @cruijffarena dat deal naar #Chelsea onbespreekbaar is.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Hamstra and Huntelaar tell Alvarez in Johan Cruijff ArenA that he cannot go to Chelsea and will stay with #Ajaxhttps://t.co/GYjbr0oHRk — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 1, 2022

11:05am: USMNT fans, big news on John Brooks. The free agent pulled out of a move to Real Mallorca in La Liga at the last moment and reports in Portugal state he is now heading to Benfica. That would be a great move for Brooks, 29, as he will be playing in the Champions League. This is exactly the reason why he became a free agent and was holding out for the right situation.

John Brooks já está em Portugal para fazer exames médicos e assinar pelo Benfica. Avião com o central norte-americano. ex-Hertha e Wolfsburg, aterrou em instantes em Tires — Bruno Andrade (@brunoandrd) September 1, 2022

11am: A few twists and turns now as Willian appears to be heading to Fulham along with Dan James on loan, while Jan Bednarek appears to moving to Aston Villa on loan instead of West Ham. Also, Arsenal are really pushing hard to sign Douglas Luiz…

🚨 Arsenal going back in with 2nd offer for Aston Villa midfielder Douglas Luiz. Opening #AFC approach for Brazil international unsuccessful but they aren’t giving up. #AVFC insist 24yo will not be leaving. Player believed to be keen on move @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/TtW8LTvvm5 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

9:15am: Joao Pedro is not heading to Everton as he’s revealed he is staying at Watford but the Toffees are expected to add two central midfielders. Idrissa Gueye is heading back to Everton, according to our partners in the UK at Sky Sports, while James Garner is set to join from Manchester United for around $17.3 million.

9:10am: A few more moves to keep an eye on are Hector Bellerin to Barcelona, as he has reportedly terminated his contract at Arsenal and he’s heading back to his boyhood club.

🚨 Arsenal have agreed to let Hector Bellerin join Barcelona. Free transfer – not a contract termination. 27yo awaiting permission to travel for medical after agreeing terms with #FCBarcelona. Taking a pay cut & waiving any payments #AFC owe @TheAthleticUK https://t.co/1C8Fo3mUJl — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

8:52am: One to keep an eye on, as Mexico star Edson Alvarez is reportedly not training for Ajax as he seeks to push through a potential $50 million move to Chelsea. El Tri fans will be very excited by the possibility of Alvarez heading to Stamford Bridge.

NIEUWS: @EdsonAlvarez19 traint niet mee bij #Ajax. Mexicaan wil dat club meewerkt aan vertrek naar #Chelsea.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Edson Alvarez will not train with Ajax. Mexican wants club to cooperate with departure to Chelsea.https://t.co/a4GuCSvKoQ — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 1, 2022

8:45am: Liverpool have been planning to bring in a new central midfielder given all of their injury issues in that area and it appears that Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is their main target. Talks are ongoing over a loan deal for Arthur.

8:40am: Leeds are making a late move for Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, with Dan James heading to Fulham on loan.

Bamba Dieng to Leeds, Dan James to Fulham: here we go! Both deals are almost done, set to be completed. 🚨🚨 #DeadlineDay ▫️ Bamba Dieng will join Leeds from OM on €10m package bid;

▫️ Dan James will join Fulham on loan from Leeds. pic.twitter.com/hCSsMzutsW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

8:14am: This Aubameyang deal is developing quickly, as he is now flying to London to complete the formalities.

🚨 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been authorised to travel to London after Chelsea + Barcelona reached verbal agreement for transfer. Private jet ready for 33yo to fly over & if all goes to plan sign 2+1yr deal @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona #DeadlineDay https://t.co/LL1NVb63V4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

7:30am: Chelsea and Barcelona have finally agreed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 33-year-old striker has also agreed terms with the west London club. Aubameyang is heading back to London and the former Arsenal star will reunite with Thomas Tuchel, as the duo enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Borussia Dortmund.

Full agreement now sealed between Pierre Aubameyang, his camp and Chelsea on the contract: 2 year deal plus 1 option. It was almost agreed two weeks ago and now sealed. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/V2mkJPW2ZZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

7:15am: Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Swiss center back Manuel Akanji. The 27-year-old joins from Borussia Dortmund and adds vast experience and depth to City’s defense. Given some of the injury issues they’ve had at center back in recent seasons, this is a very savvy move and Akanji reportedly cost just $18 million as he was in the final year of his deal at Dortmund.

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️ Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

7am: Plenty of dominoes are starting to fall as deals gather pace on Deadline Day. Aston Villa are close to signing Leander Dendoncker from Wolves and it looks like he could replace Douglas Luiz who has been linked with a $29 million move to Arsenal due to only having one year left on his contract. Elsewhere, Wolves also look set to sign West Ham defender Craig Dawson and that means West Ham will move to sign Southampton center back Jan Bednarek on loan. And that means Southampton are planning to sign Marseille center back Duje Caleta-Car. And that means Jack Stephens is also expected to join Bournemouth on loan. Basically, deadline day is like trying to sell a house, which is in a ridiculously long chain, in just a few hours…

Offer has been accepted by Wolves. Expectation is Dendoncker will sign for Villa. https://t.co/CsDfYtCbsV — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) September 1, 2022

6:55am: Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax, with the transfer fee expected to be in the region of $100 million. This is a huge signing for United and their new boss Erik ten Hag.

6:45am: A few deals we expected to happen don’t seem to be materilazing as Cody Gakpo isn’t heading to Leeds or Southampton. Both wanted to sign the Dutch winger but PSV have decided to hold onto their prized possession, for now. Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also staying at Shakhtar Donetsk as both Brentford and Everton wanted to sign him.

Shakhtar Donetsk expect Mykhaylo Mudryk to stay at the club — no Deadline move despite Brentford interest and Everton bid rejected more than 7 days ago. 🚨🇺🇦 #transfers Arsenal have never submitted any proposal. Interest, agent contact and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/g07eZ5OLLP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

🚨 PSV Eindhoven do not intend to sell Cody Gakpo. Disappointment for Southampton & Leeds United – #LUFC had director of football Victor Orta in Netherlands to secure deal but #PSV set to keep 23yo winger. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticUK #SaintsFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/6hbWdFF3Nu — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

