We are here with your Deadline Day live coverage, as the summer transfer window shuts in the Premier League.

The window closes at 6pm ET, folks, so buckle up for a day of twists, drama and plenty of late deals.

Premier League clubs have already smashed the record for the most money spent in a summer window but plenty are scrambling to get big deals over the line in the final hours, minutes and seconds of what has been a crazy summer window.

Below we will keep you updated on all of the deals developing, plus you can watch Sky Sports’ deadline day show live from 12pm ET on Peacock, our NBC Sports analysis will have a show kicking off at 5pm ET after Leicester City vs Manchester United, and join us for a live Q&A from 5:30pm ET as the window shuts.

8:52am: One to keep an eye on, as Mexico star Edson Alvarez is reportedly not training for Ajax as he seeks to push through a potential $50 million move to Chelsea. El Tri fans will be very excited by the possibility of Alvarez heading to Stamford Bridge.

NIEUWS: @EdsonAlvarez19 traint niet mee bij #Ajax. Mexicaan wil dat club meewerkt aan vertrek naar #Chelsea.

🏴󠁧󠁢󠁥󠁮󠁧󠁿 Edson Alvarez will not train with Ajax. Mexican wants club to cooperate with departure to Chelsea.https://t.co/a4GuCSvKoQ — Mike Verweij (@MikeVerweij) September 1, 2022

8:45am: Liverpool have been planning to bring in a new central midfielder given all of their injury issues in that area and it appears that Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is their main target. Talks are ongoing over a loan deal for Arthur.

8:40am: Leeds are making a late move for Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, with Dan James heading to Fulham on loan.

Bamba Dieng to Leeds, Dan James to Fulham: here we go! Both deals are almost done, set to be completed. 🚨🚨 #DeadlineDay ▫️ Bamba Dieng will join Leeds from OM on €10m package bid;

▫️ Dan James will join Fulham on loan from Leeds. pic.twitter.com/hCSsMzutsW — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

8:14am: This Aubameyang deal is developing quickly, as he is now flying to London to complete the formalities.

🚨 Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang has been authorised to travel to London after Chelsea + Barcelona reached verbal agreement for transfer. Private jet ready for 33yo to fly over & if all goes to plan sign 2+1yr deal @TheAthleticUK #CFC #FCBarcelona #DeadlineDay https://t.co/LL1NVb63V4 — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

7:30am: Chelsea and Barcelona have finally agreed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 33-year-old striker has also agreed terms with the west London club. Aubameyang is heading back to London and the former Arsenal star will reunite with Thomas Tuchel, as the duo enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Borussia Dortmund.

Full agreement now sealed between Pierre Aubameyang, his camp and Chelsea on the contract: 2 year deal plus 1 option. It was almost agreed two weeks ago and now sealed. 🚨🔵 #CFC Chelsea and Barça are now working to get the deal done as soon as possible. Talks still ongoing. pic.twitter.com/V2mkJPW2ZZ — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

7:15am: Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Swiss center back Manuel Akanji. The 27-year-old joins from Borussia Dortmund and adds vast experience and depth to City’s defense. Given some of the injury issues they’ve had at center back in recent seasons, this is a very savvy move and Akanji reportedly cost just $18 million as he was in the final year of his deal at Dortmund.

We are delighted to announce we have completed the signing of Manuel Akanji from Borussia Dortmund! ✍️ Read more ⤵️ — Manchester City (@ManCity) September 1, 2022

7am: Plenty of dominoes are starting to fall as deals gather pace on Deadline Day. Aston Villa are close to signing Leander Dendoncker from Wolves and it looks like he could replace Douglas Luiz who has been linked with a $29 million move to Arsenal due to only having one year left on his contract. Elsewhere, Wolves also look set to sign West Ham defender Craig Dawson and that means West Ham will move to sign Southampton center back Jan Bednarek on loan. And that means Southampton are planning to sign Marseille center back Duje Caleta-Car. And that means Jack Stephens is also expected to join Bournemouth on loan. Basically, deadline day is like trying to sell a house, which is in a ridiculously long chain, in just a few hours…

Offer has been accepted by Wolves. Expectation is Dendoncker will sign for Villa. https://t.co/CsDfYtCbsV — Sami Mokbel (@SamiMokbel81_DM) September 1, 2022

6:55am: Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax, with the transfer fee expected to be in the region of $100 million. This is a huge signing for United and their new boss Erik ten Hag.

6:45am: A few deals we expected to happen don’t seem to be materilazing as Cody Gakpo isn’t heading to Leeds or Southampton. Both wanted to sign the Dutch winger but PSV have decided to hold onto their prized possession, for now. Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also staying at Shakhtar Donetsk as both Brentford and Everton wanted to sign him.

Shakhtar Donetsk expect Mykhaylo Mudryk to stay at the club — no Deadline move despite Brentford interest and Everton bid rejected more than 7 days ago. 🚨🇺🇦 #transfers Arsenal have never submitted any proposal. Interest, agent contact and nothing else. pic.twitter.com/g07eZ5OLLP — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) September 1, 2022

🚨 PSV Eindhoven do not intend to sell Cody Gakpo. Disappointment for Southampton & Leeds United – #LUFC had director of football Victor Orta in Netherlands to secure deal but #PSV set to keep 23yo winger. W/ @PhilHay_ @TheAthleticUK #SaintsFC #DeadlineDay https://t.co/6hbWdFF3Nu — David Ornstein (@David_Ornstein) September 1, 2022

