Deadline Day live! Transfer deals, how to watch, updates, analysis, videos

By Sep 1, 2022, 8:40 AM EDT
0 Comments

We are here with your Deadline Day live coverage, as the summer transfer window shuts in the Premier League.

The window closes at 6pm ET, folks, so buckle up for a day of twists, drama and plenty of late deals.

Premier League clubs have already smashed the record for the most money spent in a summer window but plenty are scrambling to get big deals over the line in the final hours, minutes and seconds of what has been a crazy summer window.

Below we will keep you updated on all of the deals developing, plus you can watch Sky Sports’ deadline day show live from 12pm ET on Peacock, our NBC Sports analysis will have a show kicking off at 5pm ET after Leicester City vs Manchester United, and join us for a live Q&A from 5:30pm ET as the window shuts.

8:52am: One to keep an eye on, as Mexico star Edson Alvarez is reportedly not training for Ajax as he seeks to push through a potential $50 million move to Chelsea. El Tri fans will be very excited by the possibility of Alvarez heading to Stamford Bridge.

8:45am: Liverpool have been planning to bring in a new central midfielder given all of their injury issues in that area and it appears that Juventus and Brazil midfielder Arthur Melo is their main target. Talks are ongoing over a loan deal for Arthur.

8:40am: Leeds are making a late move for Marseille and Senegal forward Bamba Dieng, with Dan James heading to Fulham on loan.

8:14am: This Aubameyang deal is developing quickly, as he is now flying to London to complete the formalities.

7:30am: Chelsea and Barcelona have finally agreed a deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, as the 33-year-old striker has also agreed terms with the west London club. Aubameyang is heading back to London and the former Arsenal star will reunite with Thomas Tuchel, as the duo enjoyed a hugely successful spell together at Borussia Dortmund.

7:15am: Manchester City have confirmed the signing of Swiss center back Manuel Akanji. The 27-year-old joins from Borussia Dortmund and adds vast experience and depth to City’s defense. Given some of the injury issues they’ve had at center back in recent seasons, this is a very savvy move and Akanji reportedly cost just $18 million as he was in the final year of his deal at Dortmund.

7am: Plenty of dominoes are starting to fall as deals gather pace on Deadline Day. Aston Villa are close to signing Leander Dendoncker from Wolves and it looks like he could replace Douglas Luiz who has been linked with a $29 million move to Arsenal due to only having one year left on his contract. Elsewhere, Wolves also look set to sign West Ham defender Craig Dawson and that means West Ham will move to sign Southampton center back Jan Bednarek on loan. And that means Southampton are planning to sign Marseille center back Duje Caleta-Car. And that means Jack Stephens is also expected to join Bournemouth on loan. Basically, deadline day is like trying to sell a house, which is in a ridiculously long chain, in just a few hours…

6:55am: Manchester United have completed the signing of Antony from Ajax, with the transfer fee expected to be in the region of $100 million. This is a huge signing for United and their new boss Erik ten Hag.

6:45am: A few deals we expected to happen don’t seem to be materilazing as Cody Gakpo isn’t heading to Leeds or Southampton. Both wanted to sign the Dutch winger but PSV have decided to hold onto their prized possession, for now. Ukraine winger Mykhaylo Mudryk is also staying at Shakhtar Donetsk as both Brentford and Everton wanted to sign him.