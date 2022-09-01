Everton host Liverpool in the Merseyside derby on Saturday at Goodison Park as both teams have very different prospects for this season.

The Toffees haven’t won any of their opening five Premier League games, as Frank Lampard’s side look set for another season of struggle. Injuries haven’t been kind to Everton but it seems they could be battling to stay out of a relegation scrap once again.

As for Liverpool and Jurgen Klopp, injuries have hit them hard too but they battled back to score a dramatic 98th minute winner against Newcastle in midweek to put them on eight points for the season.

Here’s everything you need for Everton vs Liverpool.

How to watch Everton vs Liverpool live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 7:30am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines

Everton are battling hard but Lampard’s side continue to look short in attack and that has been their main problem early in the season. The Toffees have drawn three and lost two of their games so far but they’ve conceded just six goals and at least look much better defensively. Staying solid at the back is going to be very important for them this season.

Liverpool have a slew of injuries to midfielders and defenders and Klopp has bemoaned his luck. His side have put in some strange displays as they’ve drawn against Crystal Palace and Fulham, as well as losing at Manchester United. However, they appear to be finding their feet a little and they always seem to turn up when the Merseyside Derby rolls around.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Anthony Gordon is the main man for Everton as he’s put them ahead in each of their last two games, 1-1 draws at Brentford and Leeds. After Chelsea chased the 21-year-old for most of this summer, he is staying at Goodison and will be integral to Lampard’s attack, especially when Dominic Calvert-Lewin returns from injury. Amadou Onana has also looked very good and will be an important player in midfield.

Liverpool’s main men in attack have been Luis Diaz and Roberto Firmino, while youngsters Fabio Carvalho and Harvey Elliott have chipped in with goals as they’ve been forced to play regularly due to injuries. Mohamed Salah has yet to get going this season.

Everton team news, injuries, lineup options

The Toffees are without Andros Townsend, Yerry Mina and Ben Godfrey, while Dominic Calvert-Lewin, Abdoulaye Doucoure and Mason Holgate are also out. Lampard will likely go with the same team which drew at Leeds in midweek.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Klopp suffered another injury blow as captain Jordan Henderson was injured in midweek, while Diogo Jota and Thiago Alcantara are both stepping up their return from thigh injuries. Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Ibrahima Konate, Calvin Ramsay, Naby Keita and Caoimhin Kelleher are still out.

