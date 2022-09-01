Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Who are the winners and losers of Transfer Deadline Day in the Fantasy Premier League?

While we don’t yet have prices for all of the Premier League imports, we have some (Wesley Fofana, Lucas Paqueta, and Renan Lodi could be ones for the bargain hunters).

And we definitely do have players who should be sold while their price is likely to be as high as they’re going to be this season.

Here are some of the new values we do know:

Antony, Manchester United – 7.5

Alexander Isak, Newcastle – 7.0

Neal Maupay, Everton – 6.2

Lucas Paqueta, West Ham – 6.0

Willian, Fulham – 5.5

Manuel Akanji, Man City – 5.0

Casemiro, Manchester United – 5.0

Idrissa Gana Gueye, Everton – 5.0

Renan Lodi, Nottingham Forest – 4.5

Wout Faes, Leicester City – 4.5

Layvin Kurzawa, Fulham – 4.5

Wesley Fofana, Chelsea – 4.4

Here are a couple of players whose statuses were helped on Deadline Day:

Emerson Royal, Tottenham – Antonio Conte loves his wingbacks and Royal was already contributing before Spurs didn’t add another threat to his place.

Granit Xhaka, Arsenal – The price is right at 5.0 and Douglas Luiz isn’t arriving to challenge for playing time.

Pascal Gross, Brighton – His price (5.9) and Brighton’s lack of attacking additions mean he may continue getting false-9 (ish) numbers next to or ahead of Danny Welbeck.

And here are a few players you may want to consider selling:

Christian Pulisic, Chelsea: Look, we believe in “Captain America,” but Thomas Tuchel has added Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang to go with Raheem Sterling and Mason Mount. Kai Havertz has clearly been preferred to Pulisic and Hakim Ziyech’s still there, too. At 5.8, it doesn’t hurt to keep Pulisic if you really believe he’s going to get on a hot streak… but also your Stars and Stripes are showing.

Conor Gallagher, Chelsea: Is he going to play? A little, but a move away for the season was going to make him a bargain who could deliver plenty of points. Now, he’s competing with a boatload of midfielders including new pickup Denis Zakaria. Not so much.

Nathan Ake, Man City: Manuel Akanji isn’t just a short-term upgrade for City, he’s going to end up slotting in ahead of Ake and John Stones. With Aymeric Laporte returning and Ruben Dias the club’s CB stud, you’re going to have to go five deep or hope for a left back injury to make good on Ake at 5.0. There are three better risks for that price or cheaper above… and one’s the slick-passing Akanji.

As for your Week 6 captains…

Harry Kane, Tottenham: Fulham has the third-worst total xGA in the PL. Spurs are ornery after Week 5’s draw with West Ham. If you believe Kane won’t be rested ahead of UCL versus Marseille, you give this guy the armband.

Alexander Isak, Newcastle: He scored two — only one stood — and didn’t play all 90 versus Palace. He’s a good bet to deliver on his home debut vs Palace, whose xGA is about as poor as the Magpies… so maybe consider Wilfried Zaha, too.

Wild card: Brennan Johnson, Nottingham Forest: This Forest vs Bournemouth game pits the two worst early-season defenses in the game. Johnson’s started every game, so he’s a safer bet than Taiwo Awoniyi or Emmanuel Dennis, but we’d expect goals from one of them.

