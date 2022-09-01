Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United and Crystal Palace look to shake off midweek blown leads when two Premier League upstars meet Saturday at St. James’ Park (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

Newcastle lost a 1-0 lead to Liverpool, falling to the Reds at Anfield via Fabio Carvalho’s goal in the eighth of a minimum five minutes stoppage time.

Palace led Brentford late on Tuesday before Yoane Wissa secured a point for the Bees, and the Eagles will hope a day’s more rest than Newcastle helps offset what’s been a lively home advantage for the previously-unbeaten Magpies.

How to watch Newcastle vs Crystal Palace live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Both Palace and Newcastle have shown stubborn defenses and electrifying attacks, and have the pieces to be the dark horses of the 2022-23 Premier League season. But they’ll both have to prove themselves superior in six-point matches against each other. It’s early, but this one’s sneaky big for both the London and Tyneside clubs.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Wilfried Zaha scored a sensational goal in the draw with Brentford but it was Michael Olise who caught the eye in attack and Joachim Andersen and Cheick Doucoure who’ve been holding down opponents’ attacks.

For Newcastle, will they have Bruno Guimares and Allan Saint-Maximin? If not, the Magpies will keep looking to Miguel Almiron and Joe Willock to buzz around and help set the stage for record signing Alexander Isak.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh). QUESTIONABLE: Bruno Guimares (thigh).

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Butland (hand), James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (calf)

