It’s a third Premier League matchweek in about 8 days, and there are European bouts for seven PL sides the following week.

Yes, depth is about to be tested even further!

The picks have been challenging this season and it’s not going to get much easier in Week 6, with derbies, rivalries, and our first promoted club vs promoted club match of the season.

Like Man United’s resurgence? Well do you expect them to beat unbeaten Arsenal to make it four in-a-row? Love Arsenal’s 5-0 start? Is it enough to make for a win at Old Trafford.

In the words of the Beatnuts, watch out now.

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 5

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Nick kept his first-place spot on the strength of his selection of Man United to win at Leicester, something Andy and Joe saw as a draw.

STANDINGS

Wk5

JPW 5-5

Andy 5-5

Nick 4-6

Season

Nick Mendola, 26-22

Andy Edwards, 25-21

Joe Prince-Wright, 23-28

Premier League picks: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season

Everton vs Liverpool

Odds: Everton (+650) vs Liverpool (-250) | Draw (+375)

Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Andy: Everton 1-3 Liverpool

Nick: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham vs Fulham

Odds: Tottenham (-216) vs Fulham (+550) | Draw (+350)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Spurs 3-1 Fulham

Andy: Spurs 2-1 Fulham

Nick: Spurs 2-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+100) vs Bournemouth (+275) | Draw (+240)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Forest 1-1 Bournemouth

Andy: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Nick: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs West Ham

Odds: Chelsea (-191) vs West Ham (+500) | Draw (+325)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham

Andy: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham

Nick: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Brentford vs Leeds

Odds: Brentford (+115) vs Leeds (+225) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Brentford 2-1 Leeds

Andy: Brentford 2-2 Leeds

Nick: Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Wolves vs Southampton

Odds: Wolves (+120) vs Saints (+225) | Draw (+240)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Wolves 1-1 Saints

Andy: Wolves 0-1 Saints

Nick: Wolves 1-1 Saints

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Newcastle (+100) vs Crystal Palace (+275) | Draw (+240)

Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday

TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Newcastle 3-1 Palace

Andy: Newcastle 1-2 Palace

Nick: Newcastle 2-1 Palace

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Odds: Aston Villa (+700) vs Manchester City (-291) | Draw (+425)

Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday

TV/Stream: NBC – Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Villa 1-2 Man City

Andy: Villa 0-3 Man City

Nick: Villa 1-3 Man City

Brighton vs Leicester City

Odds: Brighton (-115) vs Leicester City (+325) | Draw (+250)

Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday

TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Brighton 2-0 Leicester

Andy: Brighton 1-0 Leicester

Nick: Brighton 1-1 Leicester

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Odds: Manchester United (+155) vs Arsenal (+165) | Draw (+165)

Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday

TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal

Andy: Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal

Nick: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

