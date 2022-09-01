Premier League odds, picks: Week 6 of the 2022-23 season

By Sep 1, 2022, 8:31 PM EDT
0 Comments

It’s a third Premier League matchweek in about 8 days, and there are European bouts for seven PL sides the following week.

Yes, depth is about to be tested even further!

[ MORE: Bournemouth sacks Scott Parker  | Pulisic to stay at Chelsea ]

The picks have been challenging this season and it’s not going to get much easier in Week 6, with derbies, rivalries, and our first promoted club vs promoted club match of the season.

Like Man United’s resurgence? Well do you expect them to beat unbeaten Arsenal to make it four in-a-row? Love Arsenal’s 5-0 start? Is it enough to make for a win at Old Trafford.

In the words of the Beatnuts, watch out now.

Premier League action

Leicester vs Manchester United
Leicester City vs Manchester United: Three-straight for Ten Hag’s men
Liverpool vs Newcastle
Liverpool vs Newcastle: Reds strike very, very, very late to win
Crystal Palace vs Brentford
Crystal Palace vs Brentford: Bees buzz back for point

PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 5

Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.

Nick kept his first-place spot on the strength of his selection of Man United to win at Leicester, something Andy and Joe saw as a draw.

STANDINGS

Wk5

JPW 5-5
Andy 5-5
Nick 4-6

Season

Nick Mendola, 26-22
Andy Edwards, 25-21
Joe Prince-Wright, 23-28

Premier League picks: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season

Everton vs Liverpool

Odds: Everton (+650) vs Liverpool (-250) | Draw (+375)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Everton 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Everton 1-3 Liverpool
Nick: Everton 1-2 Liverpool

Tottenham vs Fulham

Odds: Tottenham (-216) vs Fulham (+550) | Draw (+350)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Spurs 3-1 Fulham
Andy: Spurs 2-1 Fulham
Nick: Spurs 2-0 Fulham

Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Odds: Nottingham Forest (+100) vs Bournemouth (+275) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Forest 1-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth

Chelsea vs West Ham

Odds: Chelsea (-191) vs West Ham (+500) | Draw (+325)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham
Andy: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham
Nick: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham

Brentford vs Leeds

Odds: Brentford (+115) vs Leeds (+225) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Brentford 2-1 Leeds
Andy: Brentford 2-2 Leeds
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Leeds

Wolves vs Southampton

Odds: Wolves (+120) vs Saints (+225) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Wolves 1-1 Saints
Andy: Wolves 0-1 Saints
Nick: Wolves 1-1 Saints

Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Odds: Newcastle (+100) vs Crystal Palace (+275) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Newcastle 3-1 Palace
Andy: Newcastle 1-2 Palace
Nick: Newcastle 2-1 Palace

Aston Villa vs Manchester City

Odds: Aston Villa (+700) vs Manchester City (-291) | Draw (+425)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: NBC – Watch live on Peacock Premium

JPW: Villa 1-2 Man City
Andy: Villa 0-3 Man City
Nick: Villa 1-3 Man City

Brighton vs Leicester City

Odds: Brighton (-115) vs Leicester City (+325) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Brighton 2-0 Leicester
Andy: Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Nick: Brighton 1-1 Leicester

Manchester United vs Arsenal

Odds: Manchester United (+155) vs Arsenal (+165) | Draw (+165)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com

JPW: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Andy: Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
Nick: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal

