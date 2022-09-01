It’s a third Premier League matchweek in about 8 days, and there are European bouts for seven PL sides the following week.
Yes, depth is about to be tested even further!
The picks have been challenging this season and it’s not going to get much easier in Week 6, with derbies, rivalries, and our first promoted club vs promoted club match of the season.
Like Man United’s resurgence? Well do you expect them to beat unbeaten Arsenal to make it four in-a-row? Love Arsenal’s 5-0 start? Is it enough to make for a win at Old Trafford.
In the words of the Beatnuts, watch out now.
PST’s Premier League picks standings after Week 5
Considering that winning requires getting the correct result (win, loss, or draw), getting a ‘W’ in picks isn’t all that easy.
Nick kept his first-place spot on the strength of his selection of Man United to win at Leicester, something Andy and Joe saw as a draw.
STANDINGS
Wk5
JPW 5-5
Andy 5-5
Nick 4-6
Season
Nick Mendola, 26-22
Andy Edwards, 25-21
Joe Prince-Wright, 23-28
Premier League picks: Week 5 of the 2022-23 season
Everton vs Liverpool
Odds: Everton (+650) vs Liverpool (-250) | Draw (+375)
Kickoff: 7:30am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Everton 1-2 Liverpool
Andy: Everton 1-3 Liverpool
Nick: Everton 1-2 Liverpool
Tottenham vs Fulham
Odds: Tottenham (-216) vs Fulham (+550) | Draw (+350)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Spurs 3-1 Fulham
Andy: Spurs 2-1 Fulham
Nick: Spurs 2-0 Fulham
Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth
Odds: Nottingham Forest (+100) vs Bournemouth (+275) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Forest 1-1 Bournemouth
Andy: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth
Nick: Forest 2-0 Bournemouth
Chelsea vs West Ham
Odds: Chelsea (-191) vs West Ham (+500) | Draw (+325)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Chelsea 2-2 West Ham
Andy: Chelsea 1-1 West Ham
Nick: Chelsea 3-1 West Ham
Brentford vs Leeds
Odds: Brentford (+115) vs Leeds (+225) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Brentford 2-1 Leeds
Andy: Brentford 2-2 Leeds
Nick: Brentford 1-1 Leeds
Wolves vs Southampton
Odds: Wolves (+120) vs Saints (+225) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Wolves 1-1 Saints
Andy: Wolves 0-1 Saints
Nick: Wolves 1-1 Saints
Newcastle vs Crystal Palace
Odds: Newcastle (+100) vs Crystal Palace (+275) | Draw (+240)
Kickoff: 10am ET Saturday
TV/Stream: Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Newcastle 3-1 Palace
Andy: Newcastle 1-2 Palace
Nick: Newcastle 2-1 Palace
Aston Villa vs Manchester City
Odds: Aston Villa (+700) vs Manchester City (-291) | Draw (+425)
Kickoff: 12:30pm ET Saturday
TV/Stream: NBC – Watch live on Peacock Premium
JPW: Villa 1-2 Man City
Andy: Villa 0-3 Man City
Nick: Villa 1-3 Man City
Brighton vs Leicester City
Odds: Brighton (-115) vs Leicester City (+325) | Draw (+250)
Kickoff: 9am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Brighton 2-0 Leicester
Andy: Brighton 1-0 Leicester
Nick: Brighton 1-1 Leicester
Manchester United vs Arsenal
Odds: Manchester United (+155) vs Arsenal (+165) | Draw (+165)
Kickoff: 11:30am ET Sunday
TV/Stream: USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
JPW: Man Utd 2-2 Arsenal
Andy: Man Utd 2-1 Arsenal
Nick: Man Utd 1-1 Arsenal