Tottenham host Fulham in a London derby on Saturday as Spurs aim to keep their unbeaten record intact but Fulham will go level on points with them if they secure a shock win.

Who would’ve thought that!?

Antonio Conte’s side have won three and drawn two of their opening five games and they were a little lucky to grab a point at West Ham in midweek as they were below par. Still, there’s a newfound resilience about this Spurs side as they keep on grinding and are extremely tough to play against.

Fulham beat Brighton in midweek as Aleksandar Mitrovic continues his fine form back in the Premier League and the Cottagers pushed Arsenal all the way in a crazy late defeat at the Emirates Stadium last weekend. Marco Silva’s side will fancy their chances of pushing Tottenham to their limits this weekend too.

Here’s everything you need for Tottenham vs Fulham.

Key storylines

Spurs are looking really solid early in the season but Antonio Conte’s side haven’t hit top gear yet. They haven’t got close to it and they’re still unbeaten. Harry Kane is looking dangerous each and every game but Heung-min Son is struggling to support him and has yet to score in the Premier League this season. Still, Tottenham look like they will be tough to beat and have the experience to cement a spot in the top four.

Fulham have surprised pretty much everyone as Marco Silva’s side have only one defeat in their opening five games (that late loss at Arsenal which they were far from happy with) and they’ve been much more aggressive and resolute on their return to the Premier League. They look the best of the new boys and they already have eight points on the board this season.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Harry Kane has scored three goals in his last three outings and he set up Spurs’ goal at West Ham last time out (it went down as an own goal) as he continues to deliver in key moments. Eric Dier is having a decent start to the season and has stepped up with Cristian Romero being out injured in recent weeks.

Fulham’s star has been Mitrovic but Kebano on the wing, plus new signings Andreas Pereira and Joao Palhinha have both been excellent in midfield. Also, a shoutout to USMNT veteran Tim Ream who has been rock solid at center back.

Tottenham team news, injuries, lineup options

Rodrigo Bentancur and Cristian Romero are both battling to be fit for this game as the former is recovering from a concussion, while Romero is almost back from a hip injury. Bryan Gil could return, while Lucas Moura is definitely out after he suffered a calf injury. Will Richarlison start this game to give Son a rest?

Fulham team news, injuries, lineup options

Harry Wilson remains out, while summer signing Manor Solomon suffered a serious knee injury on his Fulham debut against Liverpool and is set for a lengthy spell on the sidelines. Fulham were busy late in the transfer window as Willian and Layvin Kurzawa will be key additions to their squad.

