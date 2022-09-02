Aston Villa vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Manchester City brings its red-hot attack into Villa Park to meet under fire Steven Gerrard and Aston Villa on Saturday (Watch live at 12:30pm ET Saturday online via Peacock Premium).

City smashed Nottingham Forest on Wednesday as center forward Erling Haaland scored his second-straight Premier League hat trick to set a new league record for most goals through a player’s first five games (nine).

Villa, meanwhile, has lost four times in five games. Gerrard’s bunch grabbed a late equalizer against Arsenal in London but quickly conceded another in a 2-1 loss.

The Villans were otherwise dominated in the loss and Gerrard acknowledged concerns over his job status. Will another loss sink him?

How to watch Aston Villa vs Manchester City live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 12:30pm ET Saturday

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Gerrard’s only posted three Premier League wins since April, his hot start to life at Villa Park now a thing of the past.

Man City is tuning up for a tricky visit to Sevilla as the UEFA Champions League group stage begins Tuesday. Will Pep Guardiola rest any key pieces after a busy month in the Premier League?

In-form players to keep an eye on

They don’t get more in-form than Haaland, but he’s a candidate to be kept on the bench to start at Villa Park. The hosts have looked vulnerable against most teams but Tyrone Mings played well against Arsenal and Ollie Watkins is proving a relentless attacker.

Aston Villa team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Diego Carlos (calf)

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee). QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder), Luke Mbete-Tabu (concussion)

