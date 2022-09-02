Brentford vs Leeds: A pair of high-energy, evenly matched mid-table Premier League sides are set to entertain when they meet at Gtech Community Stadium on Saturday (watch live, 10 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE BRENTFORD vs LEEDS

Five games into the 2022-23 season, there’s very little to separate Brentford from Leeds, with both performing well above expectations in their second and third seasons in the PL, respectively. The Bees rank 4th in the Premier League with 1.56 expected goals per 90; Leeds sit 7th with 1.49 xG/90. Defensively, they’re identical with 1.16 expected goals against per 90 (6th-best).

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brentford vs Leeds.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Brentford vs Leeds live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Furthermore, each side has already hammered one of the PL’s big six sides, as Brentford battered Manchester United in matchweek 2 and Leeds did the same to Chelsea the next week. Whereas sides like Manchester City, Liverpool, Arsenal and Brighton defend by attacking possessing the ball for long periods of time, both Brentford and Leeds attack by first defending to win the ball back in advantageous parts of the field, making for a potentially thrilling, back-and-forth encounter in west London.

For Brentford, the still-young season has been a tale of comeback after comeback, having erased a deficit in four of their five games thus far — back from 1-0 down to draw Everton and Crystal Palace; back from 2-0 down to draw Leicester City; back from 2-0 down to Fulham, only to lose 3-0 in the 90th minute. The only lead(s) the Bees have held all season came in the 4-0 victory over Man United.

Brentford team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (foot)

Leeds team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS