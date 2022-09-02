Premier League new boys Nottingham Forest and Bournemouth clash at the City Ground as both teams have had mixed starts to the season.

STREAM LIVE NOTTINGHAM FOREST v BOURNEMOUTH

Forest continue to sign at least a few players every single day (no exaggeration) and Steve Cooper’s side were battered 6-0 by Manchester City in midweek. They’ve put in some spirited displays but they’re still finding their feet in the Premier League.

Bournemouth have caretaker Gary O’Neil in charge after they fired Scott Parker following the 9-0 hammering at Liverpool last weekend. Parker was outspoken against Bournemouth’s transfer policy and the Cherries acted swiftly to fire the coach who took them back to the Premier League. Intriguing times ahead.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Here’s everything you need for Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth.

Premier League news Everton vs Liverpool: How to watch live, stream link, team news Wolves vs Southampton: How to watch live, stream link, team news Aston Villa vs Manchester City: How to watch, live stream link, team news

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Forest have a new squad and Cooper is doing his best to help them gel as quickly as possible. There’s no doubting the quality of the players Forest have brought in but they have looked disjointed in midfield and attack as new players continue to take time to figure each other out. At home they’ve been excellent as they beat West Ham and lost to Tottenham but put up a heck of a fight in the latter.

Bournemouth showed resilience against Wolves as they went back to basics following their 9-0 hammering at Liverpool. Hey, they could happen to most teams in the Premier League and this Bournemouth squad already have four points on the board and Gary O’Neil will set them up to be tough to beat until they hire a new permanent boss.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson has saved a penalty kick in each of his first two home games this season and is being kept pretty busy. Brennan Johnson is a real talent up top and continues to look at home in the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier has looked very good, while Lloyd Kelly is very important at center back and Lewis Cook keeps things ticking over nicely in midfield.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup options

Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Orel Mangala are all still missing, while Steve Cooper could start Emmanuel Dennis and Jesse Lingard after they were on the bench in midweek.

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup options

The Cherries are missing David Brooks, Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson, while Junior Stanislas is close to a return. O’Neil will probably go with the same team who were so solid against Wolves.

Latest USMNT news USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates Reports: Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea at transfer deadline USMNT, European review: Lewandowski leads Barca; Pefok, Sargent star

Follow @JPW_NBCSports