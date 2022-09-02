Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 6 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

[ MORE: How to watch the Premier League on NBC ]

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (thigh)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Leander Dendoncker (illness)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Junior Stanislas (groin)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (foot)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (broken jaw), Denis Zakaria (work permit)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (knock)

Everton injuries

OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Daniel Amartey (undisclosed)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Harvey Elliott (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Arthur Melo (undisclosed)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Gil (undisclosed)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (illness), Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Chiquinho (knee)

Follow @AndyEdMLS