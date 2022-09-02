Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 6 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (thigh)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Leander Dendoncker (illness)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh), Junior Stanislas (groin)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Kristoffer Ajer (hamstring), Pontus Jansson (foot)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring), Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang (broken jaw), Denis Zakaria (work permit)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot) | QUESTIONABLE: Will Hughes (knock)
Everton injuries
OUT: Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Luke Ayling (knee), Liam Cooper (calf), Junior Firpo (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Daniel Amartey (undisclosed)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Diogo Jota (thigh), Thiago Alcantara (thigh), Curtis Jones (calf), Harvey Elliott (undisclosed), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin), Arthur Melo (undisclosed)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Jack Grealish (knee), Nathan Ake (groin), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Callum Wilson (thigh), Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
OUT: Lucas Moura (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Bryan Gil (undisclosed)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (illness), Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Chiquinho (knee)