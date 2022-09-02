The summer transfer window is shut and Premier League transfers are done and dusted… at least until January.

With that in mind, we thought it would be fun to dish out a grade to all 20 Premier League clubs based on the business they did in the summer window.

Which teams made the best moves? Who excelled in signing new stars? Which clubs struggled and had to sell key men? After all of the ins and outs, which squads are in good shape at the end of the window?

When it comes to Premier League transfers, some clubs have spent close to $300 million on new players this summer, which is absolutely bonkers.

Below are the grades we dished out to all 20 clubs based on the Premier League transfers this summer.

Grading all 20 clubs based on Premier League transfers in summer 2022 window

Arsenal: A-

What a window for the Gunners. They signed key players early with Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko both arriving from Manchester City. Fabio Vieira and Matt Turner arrived too to strengthen their squad, while bringing William Saliba back from his loan at Marseille was a brilliant decision. Arsenal’s squad is so much stronger than it was this time last year. Mikel Arteta’s side have won five from five and the Arsenal board have backed their manager with quality over quantity when it comes to signings.

Aston Villa: C+

Very unlucky to lose their new star center back Diego Carlos to a serious Achilles injury, while Boubacar Kamara looks a real talent in midfield. Philippe Coutinho arriving on a permanent deal was a no-brainer given his form last season but he has yet to get going in 2022-23. You feel like Villa needed a little bit more help and that’s shown early in the season as Steven Gerrard’s side have struggled.

Bournemouth: D

Obviously a very poor summer window. Some stars from the Championship arrived in Tavernier and Rothwell but Scott Parker was fired for speaking out against the ownership and transfer recruitment. Bournemouth are trying to stay in the Premier League by not spending big and hoping they finish 17th.

Brentford: B

A very tidy window for a very well run club. Mikkel Damsgaard will be a key man in the future, while Aaron Hickey looks like an excellent signing. Keane Lewis-Potter is a talent too, while Ben Mee is a very sensible signing. Solid summer for the Bees.

Brighton and Hove Albion: B

They sold Marc Cucurella for a huge fee of $75 million and Graham Potter’s side will have wanted to invest that money to strengthen their squad but they couldn’t really pounce on new signings. They still haven’t added a clinical finisher, which has been a need for them for many years. Pervis Estupinan and Levi Colwill look like very savvy signings to strengthen their defense.

Chelsea: B

What a strange window for Chelsea. They spent a record amount this summer and Raheem Sterling, Marc Cucurella, Wesley Fofana and Kalidou Koulibaly have arrived for huge fees, along with young talents Gabriel Slonina, Cesare Casadei and Carney Chukwuemeka. You can’t help but think that Chelsea have spent way over the odds on Cucurella and Fofana in particular.

Crystal Palace: C

Pretty quiet summer overall for Patrick Vieira’s side. Cheick Doucoure looks a brilliant signing, while Chris Richards and Sam Johnstone add extra depth to their squad and Malcolm Ebiowei is one for the future. Keeping hold of Wilfried Zaha (although his contract has just one year left on it) was their best bit of business.

Everton: C

Overall, a pretty poor window. Lost Richarlison early and never truly replaced him. Kept hold of Anthony Gordon, which was key, but Frank Lampard needed some extra attacking options. Amadou Onana, Conor Coady and Idrissa Gueye all look like very solid signings who have/will shore up their defensive unit.

Fulham: B+

Brilliant window from the Cottagers. Andres Pereira, Joao Palhinha and Bernd Leno are all big upgrades to their squad, while Manor Solomon (who unfortunately suffered a serious injury on his debut), Kevin Mbabu, Issa Diop, Willian and Layvin Kurzawa add extra quality. Marco Silva’s side have started the season really well and this squad is much stronger than two seasons ago when they were last in the PL.

Leeds: B+

Very good window after losing Raphinha and Kalvin Phillips for huge transfer fees. USMNT duo Tyler Adams and Brenden Aaronson have already shown how important they are to Leeds, while right back Rasmus Kristensen, central midfielder Marc Roca and winger Luis Sinisterra all look settled in the Premier League already. Jesse Marsch has done a great job to rebuild this squad as they wanted one more attacker to finish off the window with a flourish.

Leicester City: D-

Oh dear. Brendan Rodgers knew he was up against it as Leicester are dealing with some financial restraints. He then lost Wesley Fofana and Kasper Schmeichel as the heart of his defense has been ripped out. The Foxes have only made one key signing with Wout Faes coming in to replace Fofana. The Foxes look a lot weaker and the likes of Tielemans and Maddison could be leaving in upcoming windows too.

Liverpool: B-

Getting in Darwin Nunez was a huge statement but losing Sadio Mane was a big blow. Getting a new central midfielder in late in the window was a must after their slew of injuries. Fabio Carvalho and Calvin Ramsay are two promising young talents, especially the former, and Klopp has admitted he would have liked to have been more aggressive in the transfer market.

Manchester City: A-

Erling Haaland, Kalvin Phillips, Julian Alvarez, Stefan Ortega and Manuel Akanji have all arrived, while Raheem Sterling, Gabriel Jesus and Oleksandr Zinchenko left. City have made key additions while freshening things up and this squad looks pretty much just as strong as it did last year, plus the addition of Haaland is a game-changer.

Manchester United: B

They spent all summer chasing Frenkie de Jong and Antony and signed the latter on deadline day for $100 million. Did United need an attacking midfielder? Nope. Did they overpay for Antony? Probably. But Erik ten Hag wanted him and he is seen as key to their fluid attacking philosophy. Signing Christian Eriksen, Tyrell Malacia and Lisandro Martinez early in the summer were solid moves and all three are regulars, while Casemiro is a class signing who will be a leader in central midfield and Martin Dubravka gives them extra depth in the goalkeeping department. Cristiano Ronaldo’s situation clouded United’s summer but he remained and that means the Red Devils don’t need a new striker. For now. A confusing, muddled window for United but in the end, they added real quality.

Newcastle United: A-

An excellent window for Newcastle who brought in Nick Pope and Sven Botman to strengthen their defense, while Matt Targett’s loan was turned into a permanent deal. Signing Alexander Isak was the icing on the cake and Eddie Howe has built a balanced squad full of experience and grit, as well as supreme attacking talent. A top 10 finish, at the very least, beckons.

Nottingham Forest: B

I mean, we don’t have enough space in this article to name all of their signings as Steve Cooper signed over 20 new players. 20. Forest needed to after several players left their promotion-winning squad over the summer as free agents or when loans ended but still, this was incredible. Jesse Lingard, Dean Henderson and Neco Williams will be very good signings, while Forest now have a squad full of international players who are ready to compete in the Premier League. It will take a while for this new group to gel but there is potential for them to become a midtable team in the Premier League.

Southampton: B+

Really good window for Southampton who added incredible young talent to their squad in Romeo Lavia (18), Armel Bella-Kotchap (20), Sekou Mara (20) and Gavin Bazunu (20), plus Joe Aribo from Glasgow Rangers. It was a risky move from Ralph Hasenhuttl to sign so many young players but Saints have freshened things up nicely with several squad players moving on late in the window. The only way they could have improved this window was by signing a new striker. Still, their squad is looking a lot better than this time last season.

Tottenham Hotspur: A-

Brilliant start to the window for Spurs but it fizzled out at the end. Still, Antonio Conte was backed early in the window and the result has been a very impressive start to the season. Adding Richarlison, Ivan Perisic, Clement Lenglet, Yves Bissouma, Fraser Forster and Djed Spence does wonders for Spurs’ squad strength, while Cristiano Romero signing permanently (as expected) was a huge boost. A big move in the right direction.

West Ham United: B+

The Hammers have been busy late in the window and they needed to be. They’ve added quality and quantity and given they’re in the Europa Conference League, David Moyes needed to be backed. Nayef Aguerd going down injured in preseason caused problems but Lucas Paqueta, Gianluca Scamacca, Alphonse Areola, Maxwel Cornet, Thilo Kehrer, Emerson Palmeri and Flynn Downes coming in is a very good window for West Ham. They also kept hold of Declan Rice, which was massive.

Wolves: C+

A decent window for Wolves who signed Nathan Collins to replace Conor Coady, which was fine, and then spent big on Matheus Nunes and Goncalo Guedes. They didn’t really needed to sign either of those talented Portuguese midfielders/wingers but they’ve both settled in well. Their man aim was to sign a new striker and Sasa Kalajdzic arrived late in the window to provide help for Raul Jimenez. Feels like they needed more.

