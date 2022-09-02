Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

ProSoccerTalk is back for another season of video content, alongside the written work you’ve come to know, for the 2022-23 Premier League season.

[ MORE: How to watch PL in the USA ]

Each week ProSoccerTalk writers Joe Prince-Wright, Andy Edwards, and Nick Mendola will analyze the PL action, preview the fixtures, and handle the big news from around the soccer world.

Expect opinions, analysis, and insight, as well as plenty of friendly banter along the way and maybe a beer or two among these PL videos…

This week was another special episode, with the summer transfer window closing Thursday evening. The crew took questions from our friends, the viewers, as we discussed the following (but not limited to):

Manchester United’s transfer business, both early and late in the window

Chelsea’s defensive rebuild and deadline-day signing of Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Transfer grades for all 20 Premier League clubs

USMNT players on the move, both to the PL and plenty of other leagues around Europe

Matchweek 6, featuring the Merseyside derby between Everton and Liverpool, and Manchester United vs Arsenal

[ VIDEO: Premier League highlights ]

With JPW based in England — heading to PL games and traveling to stadiums/training grounds — plus Andy and Nick based Stateside, we will be checking in regularly to share ours views once again this season. Because, well, ProSoccerTalk.

Below we break down the latest news across the Premier League and the USMNT…

Instant reactions to Manchester United, Chelsea deals on transfer deadline day

Grading Premier League clubs’ 2022 summer transfer window

Sergiño Dest leads USMNT transfer flurry on deadline day

Everton stumbling, Liverpool limping into Merseyside derby

Will Man United ruin Arsenal’s perfect Premier League start?

Follow @AndyEdMLS