AC Milan beats Inter in front of new owners; Giroud, Leao score (video)

MILAN (AP) In front of the club’s new owners, Rafael Leao inspired AC Milan to a 3-2 victory over fierce rival Inter Milan in a fiery Serie A derby on Saturday.

Leao had a hand in all three Milan goals, scoring two and setting up the other for Olivier Giroud.

Marcelo Brozovic gave Inter the lead in the 21st minute and Edin Dzeko pulled one back for the Nerazzurri in the 67th.

Milan moved to the top of Serie A. The defending champion is one of six teams still unbeaten, as is Juventus despite struggling to draw at Fiorentina 1-1 earlier. Two others, Lazio and Napoli, met in Rome later.

Oliver Giroud turns the game on its head! He shows up in big games. 💫 pic.twitter.com/eCo4trKnYq — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 3, 2022

New owners see AC Milan score big win

Milan announced the closing of its latest ownership change on Wednesday, when RedBird Capital Partners took a controlling interest and the New York Yankees a minority stake. Gerry Cardinale, the founder and managing partner of RedBird, was in the stands at San Siro for the Derby della Madonnina.

This matchup of Italy’s best clubs saw Inter break the deadlock against the run of play when Lautaro Martinez backheeled the ball to Joaquin Correa, who immediately sent a ball through to release Brozovic, who slotted into the bottom left corner.

Boos rang out from Milan fans every time former player Hakan Calhanoglu touched the ball, and it was much to their delight that a wayward pass from him led to the equalizer seven minutes later. Sandro Tonali intercepted the ball and raced forward before side-footing it across for Leao to blast in.

RAFAEL LEÃO CAPITALIZES ON INTER'S MISTAKE WITH HIS WEAKER FOOT. 💥 pic.twitter.com/sCajfAID9A — CBS Sports Golazo ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 3, 2022

It was all Milan as Inter struggled to get out of its own half. Tonali played a delightful one-two with Giroud before sending a scuffed effort directly at Inter goalkeeper Samir Handanovic, shortly before Theo Hernandez fired narrowly over.

The Rossoneri took the lead in the 54th when Leao picked out Giroud and his flicked effort bobbled past the hapless Handanovic.

And Leao doubled his tally six minutes later with a magnificent goal as he shimmied his way past three Inter defenders before firing into the bottom right corner from a tight angle.

Inter coach Simone Inzaghi rang the changes and two of his substitutes had an immediate impact; Dzeko fired Henrikh Mkhitaryan’s cross in off the left post.

