Chelsea vs West Ham, live! Score, how to watch, stream link, lineups

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Heated revivals Chelsea and West Ham United clash Saturday at Stamford Bridge, an always feisty bout fit for the Premier League’s big screen (Watch live at 10am ET Saturday online on Peacock Premium).

The two split last season’s Premier League series along home lines and you only have to go back to 2019-20 to find a sweep, so Stamford Bridge has been welcoming to the Blues in recent history.

STREAM LIVE CHELSEA vs WEST HAM

Chelsea’s now dropped points in three matches this season, losing its last two away visits: 3-0 to Leeds and 2-1 to Saints.

West Ham’s unbeaten in three matches across all competitions, the last of which was a 1-1 draw with Spurs in which David Moyes’ men felt like they could’ve taken all the points.

A win over Chelsea would seem like a true reset on preseason expectations of a return to Europe.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Chelsea vs West Ham live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET Saturday

Online: Watch live on Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Chelsea’s players have just one match to get back in-form ahead of the UEFA Champions League group stage. That starts for the Blues at 12:45pm ET Tuesday in Croatia against Dinamo Zagreb.

West Ham is buzzing with improved performances ahead of the UEFA Europa Conference League, a competition which may be its best route back to European competition for the 2023-24 seasons.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Perhaps no West Ham player is in better form than Thomas Soucek. And, of course, ex-Chelsea youth midfielder Declan Rice is an almost everpresent force for the Irons. But Lucas Paqueta, arguably Brazil’s top midfielder, will be under the microscope should he start for David Moyes.

Raheem Sterling has scored Chelsea’s last three goals, playing with great hunger and showcasing both his excellent burst and intelligence. Fellow transfer Marc Cucurella is also in impressive early form.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ruben Loftus-Cheek (hamstring). QUESTIONABLE: Reece James (illness), Trevoh Chalobah (knee), N’Golo Kante (thigh)

West Ham team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (thigh), Craig Dawson (thigh), Gianluca Scamacca (illness)

Follow @NicholasMendola