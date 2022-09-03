Manchester United vs Arsenal live: The Gunners will try to extend their perfect start to the new Premier League season to six games when they take on the rebounding Red Devils at Old Trafford on Sunday (watch live, 11:30 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE MANCHESTER UNITED vs ARSENAL

Mikel Arteta’s side has five wins from five games thus far, perhaps aided by the fact they’ve not yet played one side guaranteed to finish in the top half of the table this season. The trip up to the northwest of England for Sunday’s famous fixture could reveal just how much the young Gunners have progressed from last season and whether, perhaps, they’re ready for a title challenge this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Manchester United vs Arsenal live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 11:30 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

13 goals scored, four conceded. Even more impressive than the numbers is the ease, fluidity and artistry with which Arsenal have romped every side they’ve faced. Three different players have already scored three goals in the Premier League, as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard lead the way. Jesus has three assists as well, though Erling Haaland has all but sewn up “signing of the season” after scoring nine goals in his first five games for Man City, who moved on from Jesus in the summer to make room for Haaland. Sunday will, though, see Arsenal face a side which poses real danger going the other way if they lose the ball and don’t transition back to defending quickly and sharply enough.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag needs to see continued progress from a side which has won three straight games (after losing their first two, including a 4-0 embarrassment against Brentford) and made a pair of key signings in the final days of the summer transfer window (Casemiro and Antony). Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club after failing to secure a transfer away as he requested, potentially complicating matters even more for Ten Hag, whose side has looked far more functional and balanced when the Portuguese superstar isn’t on the field.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Martin Odegaard (ankle), Oleksandr Zinchenko (knee), Aaron Ramsdale (thigh)

Follow @AndyEdMLS