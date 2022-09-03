Newcastle vs Crystal Palace: Guaita, Pope star but VAR the lead story

Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Newcastle United had the lone goal of the game controversially taken off the game by VAR as Crystal Palace took a point out of St. James’ Park in a goalkeeper-driven scoreless draw on Saturday.

Tyrick Mitchell conceded an own goal but ironically saw his name taken of the sheet for a Joe Willock foul on Palace keeper Vicente Guaita… after Mitchell guided the Newcastle man into his GK.

Video Assistant Referee saw a clear and obvious error and Guaita joined an almost-as-impressive Nick Pope in making sure no one else put a ball over the line.

Newcastle will finish the weekend in 11th with four draws and seven points, while Palace is one point and four places below them.

What we learned from Newcastle vs Crystal Palace

Newcastle punished for failure to land first-half goal: Palace had a first-half moment but Newcastle had a lot of them. Would scoring one have broken the dam? Maybe! Alexander Isak’s 30-yard breakaway saw a chipped effort saved by an outstanding Guaita, who was Man of the Match. Joelinton snapped a Kieran Trippier free kick off outside of goal from tight angle, and later Guaita and two defender blocks led to a corner than Almiron piped off the post. Palace wanted halftime, badly.

VAR leaves many questioning views, what’s clear and obvious: Guaita was rocked by Joe Willock on what looked destined to be a Tyrick Mitchell own goal specifically because Mitchell shoved the onrushing Magpie into the keeper. There was a question whether the referee saw only the angle broadcast caught him reviewing or if he saw other views which showed a pretty clear push. Was it hard enough? Sure seemed so, and Newcastle was denied a go-ahead goal.

Eddie Howe reaction: VAR decision baffling, as was finishing

“Everything we tried in and around the goal didn’t work, even the one we did score,” Howe said. “I disagree with the decision. I thought it should be a goal. I thought Joe [Willock]was pushed. He is running in and is pushed into the keeper. I am not sure what Joe is supposed to do there. For me it is a perfectly good goal.

“We should have more points. One win and a few draws that should be wins, but it is a long season. Performance levels are really good. I hope the football gods level it up and we get points maybe when we’re not playing so well.”

Tactical Focus

There are tactics and then are just two goalkeepers making a number of terrific saves. Guaita’s great day was that of Man of the Match quality, but Nick Pope might’ve been Man of the Second Half (TM).

Stars of the show

Nick Pope

Alexander Isak

Vicente Guaita

Joelinton

What’s next?

Newcastle’s off to West Ham United for a 9am ET Sept. 11 kickoff while Crystal Palace will host Manchester United at 11:30am ET that day.

Newcastle team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Callum Wilson (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee), Allan Saint-Maximin (thigh), Bruno Guimares (thigh).

How we line-up at St. James' Park this afternoon… ⚫️ HOWAY THE LADS! ⚪️ pic.twitter.com/JQrKAFmnhF — Newcastle United FC (@NUFC) September 3, 2022

Crystal Palace team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Nathan Ferguson (ankle), Jack Butland (hand), James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (calf)

Our starting XI to take on Newcastle this afternoon 👊#CPFC | #NEWCRY — Crystal Palace F.C. (@CPFC) September 3, 2022

