Bournemouth surged back from 2-0 down to win 3-2 at Nottingham Forest as two spectacular second half goals and a late winner from Jaidon Anthony grabbed the managerless Cherries a win.

Forest surged into a 2-0 lead as a Cheikhou Kouyate header and a Brennan Johnson penalty kick looked to have wrapped up all three points for Steve Cooper’s side.

However, caretaker boss Gary O’Neil saw his side surge back as Philip Billing’s stunner from outside the box and a superb acrobatic finish from Dominic Solanke made it 2-2.

Jaidon Anthony then jumped off the bench to win it late on as he sparked wild scenes in the away end at the City Ground.

With the win Bournemouth now have seven points from six games, while Forest remain on four points.

What we learned from Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth

Forest still struggling to control games: They were 2-0 up but they had hardly bossed the game. A header from a corner and a penalty kick had them ahead but Cooper’s side never looked comfortable. And given all of their new signings this summer, that is to be expected. Forest are struggling to dictate games and always seem to leave themselves open defensively.

Cherries up for the fight: After losing 9-0 at Liverpool and then sacking Scott Parker, what a response from these Bournemouth players. A spirited 0-0 draw at home to Wolves in midweek was followed up by this stunning comeback and they were very good value for it. They had quality on the ball, were unlucky to be 2-0 down and they never gave up. Whatever happens this season, this Bournemouth side are up for the fight.

Gary O’Neil staking a claim for the top job: He has had a few impressive stops (including Liverpool’s U23s) on his coaching career so far and O’Neil has plenty of Premier League experience as a player. He is now using that at Bournemouth and his players have responded to his tactics and methods in just a few days. He may not get the top job this time but O’Neil is staking his claim to be an important part of the coaching staff at Bournemouth, or elsewhere in the PL, in the future.

Stars of the show

Dominic Solanke: Fantastic equalizer and did so well to set up the winner. Gave Forest’s center backs a torrid time.

Philip Billing: Brilliant strike from distance and helped get Bournemouth on the front foot time and time again.

What’s next?

Forest head to Leeds on Monday, Sept. 12, while Bournemouth host Saturday, Sept. 10.

How to watch Nottingham Forest vs Bournemouth live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

Forest have a new squad and Cooper is doing his best to help them gel as quickly as possible. There’s no doubting the quality of the players Forest have brought in but they have looked disjointed in midfield and attack as new players continue to take time to figure each other out. At home they’ve been excellent as they beat West Ham and lost to Tottenham but put up a heck of a fight in the latter.

Bournemouth showed resilience against Wolves as they went back to basics following their 9-0 hammering at Liverpool. Hey, they could happen to most teams in the Premier League and this Bournemouth squad already have four points on the board and Gary O’Neil will set them up to be tough to beat until they hire a new permanent boss.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Forest goalkeeper Dean Henderson has saved a penalty kick in each of his first two home games this season and is being kept pretty busy. Brennan Johnson is a real talent up top and continues to look at home in the Premier League.

Bournemouth’s Marcus Tavernier has looked very good, while Lloyd Kelly is very important at center back and Lewis Cook keeps things ticking over nicely in midfield.

Nottingham Forest team news, injuries, lineup

Moussa Niakhate, Omar Richards and Orel Mangala are all still missing, while Steve Cooper brings back Steve Cook and Jesse Lingard into the lineup.

2️⃣ changes from midweek

👊 @SteveCook28 comes into defence

⚡️ @JesseLingard returns Our side to take on @afcbournemouth 💪 pic.twitter.com/EEinIk0saF — Nottingham Forest FC (@NFFC) September 3, 2022

Bournemouth team news, injuries, lineup

The Cherries are missing David Brooks, Joe Rothwell and Ben Pearson, while Junior Stanislas is close to a return. O’Neil has gone with the same team who were so solid against Wolves, while new loan signings Jack Stephens is on the bench.

📝 𝗧𝗘𝗔𝗠 𝗡𝗘𝗪𝗦 📝 🔺 Unchanged from Wolves

🔺 Stephens on the bench

🔺 Siriki also in the squad Our team for #NFOBOU 💪 pic.twitter.com/Z6lleV4wak — AFC Bournemouth 🍒 (@afcbournemouth) September 3, 2022

