The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures are front and center as the new season is off and running.
Will Manchester City win yet another Premier League title? Can Chelsea and Liverpool push them all the way? How will Manchester United’s new-look side fare? What about Tottenham and Arsenal? How will the new boys get on? Who will be the surprise package?
So. Many. Questions.
Those questions will be answered from August 2022 to May 2023, with the full list of Premier League fixtures.
While below are the answers to all of the questions you have around the Premier League fixtures and everything else you need to know for the upcoming season, with full details on the Premier League TV schedule across the NBC family of channels and more.
The 2022-23 Premier League fixtures
The Premier League fixtures for the 2022-23 season were announced on Thursday June 16, 2022 at 4am ET. Below is the full schedule, as you can watch all 380 games across our NBC platforms.
The Premier League fixture computer decides who plays who and when, as teams located close to one another are usually playing at home on opposite weekends to help with policing, crowd control and transport congestion in those areas.
What day does the 2022-23 Premier League season start?
August 6, 2022 is the opening Saturday of the 2022-23 season. The Premier League is starting earlier than usual due to the break in November/December for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar.
When will the Premier League take a break for the 2022 World Cup?
The season will take a pause after Match round 16, which ends on November 13. After the World Cup is finished on Dec. 18, Premier League games will then restart on December 26.
When will the 2022-23 Premier League season finish?
The final day of the season will be on Sunday, May 28, 2023.
Which teams will compete in the 2022-23 Premier League?
These are the 20 teams which will compete in the Premier League for the upcoming season:
Arsenal, Aston Villa, Bournemouth, Brentford, Brighton and Hove Albion, Chelsea, Crystal Palace, Everton, Fulham, Leeds United, Leicester City, Liverpool, Manchester City, Manchester United, Newcastle United, Nottingham Forest, Southampton, Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United, Wolverhampton Wanderers
Predictions for 2022-23 Premier League season
We made a few bold predictions for the upcoming Premier League campaign, which you can read in full here. And we’ve also predicted how we think the Premier League table will look at the end of the 2022-23 campaign. I’m sure you agree wholeheartedly with these predictions…
2022-23 Premier League TV schedule
Below are the Premier League fixtures in full, with all kicks off listed at 10am ET unless otherwise stated:
Matchweek 6
Saturday 3 September
7:30am: Everton v Liverpool – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Chelsea v West Ham – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Brentford v Leeds – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Newcastle v Crystal Palace – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Nottingham Forest v AFC Bournemouth – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Spurs v Fulham – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Wolves v Southampton – Watch live on Peacock Premium
12:30pm: Aston Villa v Man City – NBC – Watch live on Peacock Premium
Sunday 4 September
9am: Brighton v Leicester – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
11:30am: Man Utd v Arsenal – USA Network – Watch live on NBCSports.com
Matchweek 1
Friday 5 August
Crystal Palace 0-2 Arsenal – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Saturday 6 August
7:30am: Fulham 2-2 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
10am: AFC Bournemouth 2-0 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Leeds 2-1 Wolves – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Newcastle 2-0 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Spurs 4-1 Southampton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
12:30pm: Everton 0-1 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Sunday 7 August
9am: Leicester 2-2 Brentford –WATCH FULL REPLAY– RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
9am: Man Utd 1-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
11:30am: West Ham 0-2 Man City – WATCH FULL REPLAY – RECAP & HIGHLIGHTS
Matchweek 2
Saturday 13 August
Aston Villa 2-1 Everton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Arsenal 4-2 Leicester – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Brighton 0-0 Newcastle – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Man City 4-0 AFC Bournemouth – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Southampton 2-2 Leeds – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Wolves 0-0 Fulham – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Brentford 4-0 Man Utd – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Sunday 14 August
Nottingham Forest 1-0 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Chelsea 2-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Monday 15 August
Liverpool 1-1 Crystal Palace – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 3
Saturday 20 August
Spurs 1-0 Wolves – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Crystal Palace 3-1 Aston Villa – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Everton 1-1 Nottingham Forest – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Fulham 3-2 Brentford – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Leicester 1-2 Southampton – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
AFC Bournemouth 0-3 Arsenal – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Sunday 21 August
Leeds 3-0 Chelsea – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
West Ham 0-2 Brighton – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Newcastle 3-3 Man City – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Monday 22 August
Man Utd 2-1 Liverpool – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 4
Saturday 27 August
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Southampton 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brentford 1-1 Everton – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Brighton 1-0 Leeds – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Chelsea 2-1 Leicester – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Liverpool 9-0 AFC Bournemouth – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Man City 4-2 Crystal Palace – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Arsenal 2-1 Fulham – NBC – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Sunday 28 August
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Aston Villa 0-1 West Ham – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Wolves 1-1 Newcastle – WATCH FULL REPLAY
RECAP, HIGHLIGHTS: Nottingham Forest 0-2 Spurs – USA Network – WATCH FULL REPLAY
Matchweek 5
Tuesday 30 August
Crystal Palace 1-1 Brentford – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Fulham 2-1 Brighton – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Southampton 2-1 Chelsea – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Leeds 1-1 Everton – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Wednesday 31 August
AFC Bournemouth 0-0 Wolves – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Arsenal 2-1 Aston Villa – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Man City 6-0 Nottingham Forest – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
West Ham 1-1 Spurs – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Liverpool 2-1 Newcastle – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Thursday 1 September
3pm: Leicester 0-1 Man Utd – USA Network – RECAP/HIGHLIGHTS – FULL MATCH REPLAY
Matchweek 7
Saturday 10 September
7:30am: Fulham v Chelsea
AFC Bournemouth v Brighton
Leicester v Aston Villa
Liverpool v Wolves
Southampton v Brentford
12:30pm: Man City v Spurs
Sunday 11 September
9am: Arsenal v Everton
9am: West Ham v Newcastle
11:30am: Crystal Palace v Man Utd
Monday 12 September
3pm: Leeds v Nottingham Forest
Matchweek 8
Friday 16 September
3pm: Aston Villa v Southampton
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Fulham
Saturday 17 September
7:30am: Wolves v Man City
Brighton v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v AFC Bournemouth
12:30pm: Spurs v Leicester
Sunday 18 September
9am: Brentford v Arsenal
9am: Everton v West Ham
9am: Man Utd v Leeds
11:30am: Chelsea v Liverpool
Matchweek 9
Saturday 1 October
7:30am: Arsenal v Spurs
AFC Bournemouth v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Chelsea
Fulham v Newcastle
Liverpool v Brighton
Southampton v Everton
12:30pm: West Ham v Wolves
Sunday 2 October
9am: Man City v Man Utd
11:30am: Leeds v Aston Villa
Monday 3 October
3pm: Leicester v Nottingham Forest
Matchweek 10
Saturday October 8
AFC Bournemouth v Leicester
Chelsea v Wolves
Man City v Southampton
Newcastle v Brentford
12:30pm: Brighton v Spurs
Sunday October 9
9am: Crystal Palace v Leeds
9am: West Ham v Fulham
11:30am: Arsenal v Liverpool
2pm: Everton v Man Utd
Monday October 10
3pm: Nottingham Forest v Aston Villa
Matchweek 11
Friday 14 October
3pm: Brentford v Brighton
Saturday 15 October
7:30am: Leicester v Crystal Palace
Fulham v AFC Bournemouth
Wolves v Nottingham Forest
12:30pm: Spurs v Everton
Sunday 16 October
9am: Aston Villa v Chelsea
9am: Leeds v Arsenal
9am: Man Utd v Newcastle
9am: Southampton v West Ham
11:30am: Liverpool v Man City
Matchweek 12
Tuesday 18 October
2:30pm: Brighton v Nottingham Forest
3:15pm: Crystal Palace v Wolves
Wednesday 19 October
2:30pm: Liverpool v West Ham
2:30pm: Newcastle v Everton
2:30pm: Arsenal v Man City
2:30pm: Brentford v Chelsea
3:15pm: Man Utd v Spurs
3:15pm: AFC Bournemouth v Southampton
Thursday 20 October
2:30pm: Fulham v Aston Villa
3:15pm: Leicester v Leeds
Matchweek 13
Saturday 22 October
7:30am: Nottingham Forest v Liverpool
Everton v Crystal Palace
Man City v Brighton
12:30pm: Spurs v Newcastle
TBC: Chelsea v Man Utd
Sunday 23 October
9am: Aston Villa v Brentford
9am: Leeds v Fulham
9am: Southampton v Arsenal
9am: Wolves v Leicester
Monday 24 October
3pm: West Ham v AFC Bournemouth
Matchweek 14
Saturday 29 October
7:30am: Leicester v Man City
AFC Bournemouth v Spurs
Brentford v Wolves
Brighton v Chelsea
Crystal Palace v Southampton
Newcastle v Aston Villa
12:30pm: Fulham v Everton
TBC: Liverpool v Leeds
Sunday October 30
9am: Arsenal v Nottingham Forest
11:30am: Man Utd v West Ham
Saturday 5 November
Aston Villa v Man Utd
Chelsea v Arsenal
Everton v Leicester
Leeds v AFC Bournemouth
Man City v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Brentford
Southampton v Newcastle
Spurs v Liverpool
West Ham v Crystal Palace
Wolves v Brighton
Saturday 12 November
AFC Bournemouth v Everton
Brighton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Man Utd
Liverpool v Southampton
Man City v Brentford
Newcastle v Chelsea
Nottingham Forest v Crystal Palace
Spurs v Leeds
West Ham v Leicester
Wolves v Arsenal
Monday 26 December
Arsenal v West Ham
Aston Villa v Liverpool
Brentford v Spurs
Chelsea v AFC Bournemouth
Crystal Palace v Fulham
Everton v Wolves
Leeds v Man City
Leicester v Newcastle
Man Utd v Nottingham Forest
Southampton v Brighton
Saturday 31 December
AFC Bournemouth v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Arsenal
Fulham v Southampton
Liverpool v Leicester
Man City v Everton
Newcastle v Leeds
Nottingham Forest v Chelsea
Spurs v Aston Villa
West Ham v Brentford
Wolves v Man Utd
Monday 2 January
Arsenal v Newcastle
Aston Villa v Wolves
Brentford v Liverpool
Chelsea v Man City
Crystal Palace v Spurs
Everton v Brighton
Leeds v West Ham
Leicester v Fulham
Man Utd v AFC Bournemouth
Southampton v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 14 January
Aston Villa v Leeds
Brentford v AFC Bournemouth
Brighton v Liverpool
Chelsea v Crystal Palace
Everton v Southampton
Man Utd v Man City
Newcastle v Fulham
Nottingham Forest v Leicester
Spurs v Arsenal
Wolves v West Ham
Saturday 21 January
AFC Bournemouth v Nottingham Forest
Arsenal v Man Utd
Crystal Palace v Newcastle
Fulham v Spurs
Leeds v Brentford
Leicester v Brighton
Liverpool v Chelsea
Man City v Wolves
Southampton v Aston Villa
West Ham v Everton
Saturday 4 February
Aston Villa v Leicester
Brentford v Southampton
Brighton v AFC Bournemouth
Chelsea v Fulham
Everton v Arsenal
Man Utd v Crystal Palace
Newcastle v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Leeds
Spurs v Man City
Wolves v Liverpool
Saturday 11 February
AFC Bournemouth v Newcastle
Arsenal v Brentford
Crystal Palace v Brighton
Fulham v Nottingham Forest
Leeds v Man Utd
Leicester v Spurs
Liverpool v Everton
Man City v Aston Villa
Southampton v Wolves
West Ham v Chelsea
Saturday 18 February
Aston Villa v Arsenal
Brentford v Crystal Palace
Brighton v Fulham
Chelsea v Southampton
Everton v Leeds
Man Utd v Leicester
Newcastle v Liverpool
Nottingham Forest v Man City
Spurs v West Ham
Wolves v AFC Bournemouth
Saturday 25 February
AFC Bournemouth v Man City
Crystal Palace v Liverpool
Everton v Aston Villa
Fulham v Wolves
Leeds v Southampton
Leicester v Arsenal
Man Utd v Brentford
Newcastle v Brighton
Spurs v Chelsea
West Ham v Nottingham Forest
Saturday 4 March
Arsenal v AFC Bournemouth
Aston Villa v Crystal Palace
Brentford v Fulham
Brighton v West Ham
Chelsea v Leeds
Liverpool v Man Utd
Man City v Newcastle
Nottingham Forest v Everton
Southampton v Leicester
Wolves v Spurs
Saturday 11 March
AFC Bournemouth v Liverpool
Crystal Palace v Man City
Everton v Brentford
Fulham v Arsenal
Leeds v Brighton
Leicester v Chelsea
Man Utd v Southampton
Newcastle v Wolves
Spurs v Nottingham Forest
West Ham v Aston Villa
Saturday 18 March
Arsenal v Crystal Palace
Aston Villa v AFC Bournemouth
Brentford v Leicester
Brighton v Man Utd
Chelsea v Everton
Liverpool v Fulham
Man City v West Ham
Nottingham Forest v Newcastle
Southampton v Spurs
Wolves v Leeds
Saturday 1 April
AFC Bournemouth v Fulham
Arsenal v Leeds
Brighton v Brentford
Chelsea v Aston Villa
Crystal Palace v Leicester
Everton v Spurs
Man City v Liverpool
Newcastle v Man Utd
Nottingham Forest v Wolves
West Ham v Southampton
Saturday 8 April
Aston Villa v Nottingham Forest
Brentford v Newcastle
Fulham v West Ham
Leeds v Crystal Palace
Leicester v AFC Bournemouth
Liverpool v Arsenal
Man Utd v Everton
Southampton v Man City
Spurs v Brighton
Wolves v Chelsea
Saturday 15 April
Aston Villa v Newcastle
Chelsea v Brighton
Everton v Fulham
Leeds v Liverpool
Man City v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Man Utd
Southampton v Crystal Palace
Spurs v AFC Bournemouth
West Ham v Arsenal
Wolves v Brentford
Saturday 22 April
AFC Bournemouth v West Ham
Arsenal v Southampton
Brentford v Aston Villa
Brighton v Man City
Crystal Palace v Everton
Fulham v Leeds
Leicester v Wolves
Liverpool v Nottingham Forest
Man Utd v Chelsea
Newcastle v Spurs
Tuesday 25 April
19:45 Everton v Newcastle
19:45 Leeds v Leicester
19:45 Nottingham Forest v Brighton
19:45 Spurs v Man Utd
19:45 West Ham v Liverpool
19:45 Wolves v Crystal Palace
20:00 Aston Villa v Fulham
Wednesday 26 April
19:45 Chelsea v Brentford
19:45 Southampton v AFC Bournemouth
20:00 Man City v Arsenal
Saturday 29 April
AFC Bournemouth v Leeds
Arsenal v Chelsea
Brentford v Nottingham Forest
Brighton v Wolves
Crystal Palace v West Ham
Fulham v Man City
Leicester v Everton
Liverpool v Spurs
Man Utd v Aston Villa
Newcastle v Southampton
Saturday 6 May
AFC Bournemouth v Chelsea
Brighton v Everton
Fulham v Leicester
Liverpool v Brentford
Man City v Leeds
Newcastle v Arsenal
Nottingham Forest v Southampton
Spurs v Crystal Palace
West Ham v Man Utd
Wolves v Aston Villa
Saturday 13 May
Arsenal v Brighton
Aston Villa v Spurs
Brentford v West Ham
Chelsea v Nottingham Forest
Crystal Palace v AFC Bournemouth
Everton v Man City
Leeds v Newcastle
Leicester v Liverpool
Man Utd v Wolves
Southampton v Fulham
Saturday 20 May
AFC Bournemouth v Man Utd
Brighton v Southampton
Fulham v Crystal Palace
Liverpool v Aston Villa
Man City v Chelsea
Newcastle v Leicester
Nottingham Forest v Arsenal
Spurs v Brentford
West Ham v Leeds
Wolves v Everton
Sunday 28 May
16:00 Arsenal v Wolves
16:00 Aston Villa v Brighton
16:00 Brentford v Man City
16:00 Chelsea v Newcastle
16:00 Crystal Palace v Nottingham Forest
16:00 Everton v AFC Bournemouth
16:00 Leeds v Spurs
16:00 Leicester v West Ham
16:00 Man Utd v Fulham
16:00 Southampton v Liverpool