Wolves host Southampton on Saturday at Molineux and the pressure is on Bruno Lage as his side continue to search for their first win of the season.

Stretching back to last season, Lage’s side haven’t won in their last 12 Premier League games and their 0-0 draw at Bournemouth underlined their issues scoring goals.

Southampton are flying high after their comeback win over Chelsea, as Ralph Hasenhuttl’s young side have picked up seven points from losing positions so far this season.

Here’s everything you need for Wolves vs Southampton.

How to watch Wolves vs Saints live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10am ET, Saturday

TV Channel: Peacock

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines

There is a lot of negativity swirling around Wolves as Lage’s side dominate possession in games but just can’t put away chances and it appears to be more of a mental block that anything else. They drew 0-0 at Bournemouth on Wednesday and the frustration of their players and manager was clear to see. They need a win against Southampton. Big time.

As for Southampton, they’re full of confidence heading into this one and they’ve navigated a tough start to the season extremely well. Ralph Hasenhuttl’s side have seven points from their opening five games and three of those games were against Tottenham, Manchester United and Chelsea. They now begin a run of more ‘winnable’ games and these were the type of games they struggled in last season. Let’s see if Saints can now make the most of their unexpected fast start to the campaign.

In-form players to keep an eye on

Wolves’ Ruben Neves continues to pull the strings in midfield and the skipper is everywhere, while Jose Sa continues to stand tall in goal.

Southampton’s new young core have impressed massively with Armel Bella-Kotchap (20) at center back and Romeo Lavia (18) in central midfield excellent in the win against Chelsea, with the former shutting down Chelsea’s attack and the latter scoring his first Premier League goal in style. Watch out for Che Adams, who has been leading the line superbly.

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

Chiquinho is out and remains Wolves’ only injury concern. Will Lage stick with the same team which drew at Bournemouth? Or will he start Adama Traore and Daniel Podence who both had a big impact off the bench?

Southampton team news, injuries, lineup options

Tino Livramento is still out with a long-term knee injury, while Romeo Lavia picked up a knock against Chelsea and is expected to be out for a few weeks.

