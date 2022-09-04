Welcome to Old Trafford, Antony.
Manchester United’s new winger has scored on debut and at Old Trafford, doing so in highlight-reel fashion by completing a team goal against one of his new club’s oldest foes.
United lead Arsenal 1-0 after Antony blasted a first-touch left-footed shot around Aaron Ramsdale following an inch-perfect pass from Marcus Rashford.
Antony had an assist in his Sao Paulo debut, a 2-0 win, and a goal on his Ajax debut, a 1-0 win, and will hope this goal is part of something similar.
The 22-year-old started at right wing with Marcus Rashford central and Jadon Sancho shifted to the left.
Bruno Fernandes — advantage played, full credit, sir — to Sancho to Rashford to Antony.
Sign Erik ten Hag up for more of that.
Instant star at the Stretford End!
