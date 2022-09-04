Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Welcome to Old Trafford, Antony.

Manchester United’s new winger has scored on debut and at Old Trafford, doing so in highlight-reel fashion by completing a team goal against one of his new club’s oldest foes.

[ MORE: JPW’s live updates from Man Utd vs Arsenal ]

United lead Arsenal 1-0 after Antony blasted a first-touch left-footed shot around Aaron Ramsdale following an inch-perfect pass from Marcus Rashford.

Antony had an assist in his Sao Paulo debut, a 2-0 win, and a goal on his Ajax debut, a 1-0 win, and will hope this goal is part of something similar.

The 22-year-old started at right wing with Marcus Rashford central and Jadon Sancho shifted to the left.

Bruno Fernandes — advantage played, full credit, sir — to Sancho to Rashford to Antony.

Sign Erik ten Hag up for more of that.

Instant star at the Stretford End! Antony scores on his Manchester United debut and United take a 1-0 lead over Arsenal. #MUFC 📺: @USA_Network & @TelemundoSports #MyPLMorning | #MUNARS pic.twitter.com/6uJF8YZtRo — NBC Sports Soccer (@NBCSportsSoccer) September 4, 2022

Follow @NicholasMendola