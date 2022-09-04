Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Brighton vs Leicester: The Seagulls will try to rebound from their first lost of the new Premier League season when they host the winless Foxes at Amex Stadium on Sunday (watch live, 9 am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com ). STREAM LIVE BRIGHTON vs LEICESTER

Tuesday’s defeat away to newly promoted Fulham not only saw their unbeaten start stopped at four games, but the Seagulls also conceded their first goal since the opening day of the season. Prior to Aleksandar Mitrovic’s 48th-minute goal, the first scored by an opposition player this season, Graham Potter’s side had a 349-minute streak without a goal given up.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Brighton vs Leicester.

How to watch Brighton vs Leicester live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 9 am ET, Sunday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via Peacock Premium

Key storylines & star players

Of course, as has been the case for the entirety of Brighton’s time in the Premier League, the goals aren’t yet flooding in at the other end of the field, leaving the margins much too fine on far too many occasions. Would-be wins become draws, and draws become defeats. Of the Premier League’s non-big six sides, no club has a higher expected goals per 90 (tied-4th, with Brentford) or lower expected goals against per 90 (4th-best) than Brighton.

As for Leicester, “misery” comes to mind when describing the Foxes’ start of the 2022-23 season for Brendan Rodgers’ side. It’s hard to disagree with Rodgers’ assessment that Leicester are a worse off side now than when the transfer window opened, when so many other mid-table and bottom-half sides did plenty of business to get better.

Brighton team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf) | QUESTIONABLE: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee)

Leicester team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee), Daniel Amartey (undisclosed)

