Manchester United vs Arsenal, live! Score, updates, how to watch, stream

Mikel Arteta’s side has five wins from five games thus far, perhaps aided by the fact they’ve not yet played one side guaranteed to finish in the top half of the table this season. The trip up to the northwest of England for Sunday’s famous fixture could reveal just how much the young Gunners have progressed from last season and whether, perhaps, they’re ready for a title challenge this season.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Manchester United vs Arsenal.

Manchester United vs Arsenal live analysis! – By Joe Prince-Wright

It is all Arsenal at the start of the second half. Gabriel Jesus runs clear and sets up Odegaard but the Norwegian star gets his shot all wrong. Moments later Saka smashes a shot wide but is then caught by Tyrell Malacia.

HALF TIME: And exhale. What a 45 minutes that was. Incredible intensity and both teams flying into tackles. Full throttle football. Antony has Manchester United 1-0 up at the break but Arsenal have had plenty of chances (and that disallowed goal) which will give them hope of launching a second half comeback.

GOALLLL! Antony on his Manchester United debut puts Manchester United 1-0 up. Lovely finish and great play by Rashford to set him up. “Take a bow, new boy!” says Peter Drury. What a moment for the $100 million signing.

Eriksen found Fernandes to set up the chance and what a lovely pass from Rashford to find Antony. Talk about making a statement on your Premier League debut.

Arsenal buoyed by that lovely counter on their no-goal. United are sitting a bit deeper now. Saka causing Malacia lots of problems here.

NO GOAL! Just as United looked so dangerous, Arsenal thought they had taken the lead through a lovely finish from Gabriel Martinelli on the break. Hang on, though. VAR has a look and Martin Odegaard clearly used his hands to push Christian Eriksen in the back to set up the attack. Tough to argue with that goal being chalked off by VAR. And it is no goal after referee Paul Tierney looked at the pitch-side monitor. Lovely play from Bukayo Saka and Gabriel Martinelli on that disallowed goal, though.

CHANCE! Great cross from Dalot after clever play from Antony and Christian Eriksen arrives at the back post but he volleys wide. Good stuff from United.

KICK OFF! Old Trafford is rocking. Both teams have gone for it early on with Diogo Dalot surging into the box but nobody was on the end of it. Gabriel Jesus is brought down by Lisandro Martinez. Free kick to Arsenal.

What a clash this will be at Old Trafford today, as Erik ten Hag’s United host red-hot Arsenal with both teams aiming to put down a marker early in the season. Strap in, folks!

United have won three-straight games after opening the season with two shocking defeats and their recent success has been built on a newfound defensive resilience. $100 million deadline day signing Antony comes in to the starting lineup to make his debut, which will excite United’s fans across the globe.

However, Arsenal are leaving pretty much everyone feeling excited about them as Mikel Arteta’s young side have won five from five to start the season. With key players (Odegaard, Zinchenko and Ramsdale) shaking off injuries to be ready for this clash, let’s see if the young Gunners are the real deal and can stay perfect.

Key storylines & star players

13 goals scored, four conceded. Even more impressive than the numbers is the ease, fluidity and artistry with which Arsenal have romped every side they’ve faced. Three different players have already scored three goals in the Premier League, as Gabriel Jesus, Gabriel Martinelli and Martin Odegaard lead the way. Jesus has three assists as well, though Erling Haaland has all but sewn up “signing of the season” after scoring nine goals in his first five games for Man City, who moved on from Jesus in the summer to make room for Haaland. Sunday will, though, see Arsenal face a side which poses real danger going the other way if they lose the ball and don’t transition back to defending quickly and sharply enough.

As for Manchester United, Erik ten Hag needs to see continued progress from a side which has won three straight games (after losing their first two, including a 4-0 embarrassment against Brentford) and made a pair of key signings in the final days of the summer transfer window (Casemiro and Antony). Cristiano Ronaldo remains at the club after failing to secure a transfer away as he requested, potentially complicating matters even more for Ten Hag, whose side has looked far more functional and balanced when the Portuguese superstar isn’t on the field.

Manchester United team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE)

Arsenal team news, injuries, lineup

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

