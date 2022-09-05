Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea is an intriguing clash as the UEFA Champions League group stage kicks off.

Thomas Tuchel’s side head to the Croatian capital on the back of a mixed start to the season but will be hoping to get their Champions League campaign off to a roaring start as Group E is pretty tough.

Chelsea face Dinamo Zagreb, AC Milan and RB Salzburg in the group stage and they should advance rather easily but facint the Italian and Austrian champions, plus underdogs Dinamo, isn’t that straightforward.

Below is everything you need to know for Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea.

How to watch Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 6

Kick off time: 12:45pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

The Blues are among the favorites to win the Champions League after their success in the 2020-21 season and then being knocked out at the quarterfinal stage last season by eventual winners Real Madrid. However, they have a lot of new players bedding in after a busy summer of ins and outs. Tuchel has been backed heavily in the transfer market by new co-owner and chairman Todd Boehly and it will take these players a few months to gel as a unit. Adding Denis Zakaria and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang on deadline day was a bonus and both have traveled with the Chelsea squad to Croatia and could make their debuts. However, Chelsea have to improve defensively and despite some injuries in midfield, Tuchel will want to see his side step things up considerably after a slow start to the new season. There is a whiff of an upset in the air as this will be a tricky trip to a fired up Dinamo Zagreb who have nothing to lose.

The lowdown on Dinamo Zagreb

Zagreb came through the qualifying rounds and beat North Macedonian side Shkupi narrowly in the second qualifying round before beating Ludogorets and then Bodo/Glimt in extra time in the playoffs to reach the group stage. Domestically they are unbeaten and currently sit top of the Croatian top-flight after seven wins from their opening eight games. But the last six times they’ve reached the Champions League group stage they’ve finished bottom of their group on every occasion, winning just three of their last 36 games in the group stage. Chelsea midfielder Mateo Kovacic is returning to the club where his career began and he’s a hero at Dinamo and in Croatia. Bruno Petkovic and Mislva Orsic are the forwards to watch out for.

Chelsea team news, injuries, lineup options

With Aubameyang and Zakaria able to make their debuts, Chelsea’s starting lineup could look very different with new signings Wesley Fofana, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Raheem Sterling already regulars. N’Golo Kante remains out injured, while veteran center back Thiago Silva hasn’t traveled to Zagreb. Ben Chilwell and Armando Broja had a huge impact off the bench in their win against West Ham at the weekend so maybe they will get the nod to start?