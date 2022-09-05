After a summer of transfer moves to the Premier League, the USMNT now have a host of young players across the top-flight of English soccer.

With that in mind — and the small matter of the 2022 World Cup on the horizon — we thought it would be a very good idea to keep a close eye on what these USMNT players are up to week in, week out in the Premier League.

With Brenden Aaronson and Tyler Adams key players for Leeds, goalkeeper Matt Turner yet to make his Premier League debut after joining Arsenal, Christian Pulisic battling for minutes at Chelsea, Chris Richards coming off the bench a few times for Crystal Palace and Fulham duo Tim Ream and Antonee Robinson guaranteed starters as the Cottagers are back in the PL, there are seven USMNT players in the PL this season.

Sidenote: Jesse Marsch was sent off during Leeds’ 5-2 loss at Brentford as he remonstrated with the officials, as the American coach continues to show his fiery side.

It has been a mixed bag for these seven so far, and things are getting pretty interesting as players elsewhere in Europe jostle to be on the plane to Qatar.

Below we focus on how the USMNT stars got on in the Premier League during Matchweek 6 of the season.

US players in the Premier League 2022: How are USMNT stars getting on? – Matchweek 6

Brenden Aaronson

Played 90 minutes of Leeds’ 5-2 defeat at Brentford

Struggled to get on the ball throughout the game

After scoring early, Brentford sat deep and denied Leeds any space to run in-behind

Created a big chance for Roca with his pressing

Aaronson cut a frustrated figure as Leeds couldn’t get any rhythm going in attack

Tyler Adams

Played 90 minutes of Leeds’ 5-2 defeat at Brentford

On Ivan Toney’s free kick goal, he was on the end of the wall but didn’t jump

Saw a lot of the ball as Brentford sat so deep

Wasn’t able to stem the flow of Brentford counter attacks as the hosts were rampant

Christian Pulisic

Started and played 60 minutes as Chelsea beat West Ham 2-1 in a wild London derby

This was Pulisic’s first start of the Premier League season and a step in the right direction

Played basically up top with Raheem Sterling as Chelsea tried to get in-behind West Ham center backs

Tidy and neat as he completed 24/24 passes, with two key passes

He made trademark late runs into the box but Chelsea just couldn’t find him

Subbed off with the score 0-0 and his replacement Mason Mount made the decoy run for Kai Havertz’s winner

Tim Ream

Played 90 minutes and captained Fulham as they lost 2-1 at Tottenham

Harry Kane gave him plenty of problems throughout as Ream tried to contain the Spurs and England star

Did well to clear the initial cross just before Kane scored what turned out to be the winner

Chris Richards

Unused substitute as Crystal Palace drew 0-0 at Newcastle United

Has a total of 45 minutes and three substitute appearances through Matchweek 6

Antonee Robinson

Started but came off injured after 29 minutes as Fulham lost 2-1 at Tottenham

Robinson appeared to catch his right foot in the grass when attempting a cross

He went down holding his shin/ankle after the non-contact injury

His replacement, Kevin Mbabu, was caught out on Spurs’ first goal as Richarlison played a one-two with Hojbjerg who scored

Speaking after the game, Fulham boss Marco Silva highlighted Robinson’s injury as a key reason why the Cottagers lost control of the match.

“Robinson got an injury and that created another problem for us as we had to adapt to play on our left side,” Silva said. “It was tough for Kevin [Mbabu] to come in and adapt to our left side and that created another problem.”

Silva was asked how serious the Antonee Robinson injury was and here’s what he said: “We have to wait, to see day-by-day how he is. Let’s see. Let’s hope that it is nothing really serious and he can be ready for the next week. But now is too soon to talk about it.”

The Fulham boss then confirmed it was an ankle injury and added that Robinson’s absence is a big blow for his side.

“It is a big miss. This afternoon [against Tottenham] is a big example of that,” Silva explained. “The player that came in didn’t get to the standard that it should be at the moment, of course was an adaptation but it is tough for him to play on the left side. [Layvin] Kurzawa is not in his best condition yet. When you sign these kind of players late in the market, they haven’t done preseason with the team and he needs much more time to be ready for the intensity, the quality the Premier League demands from you.”

As for an Antonee Robinson injury update from the man himself, well, he didn’t seem too positive after the game. This is not good news for the USMNT as Robinson is their undisputed starting left back. Gregg Berhalter will be hoping for the best.

Gutted to have to come off yesterday with an injury, hopefully its nothing too serious 🤕 pic.twitter.com/gCaC3chPo5 — Antonee Robinson (@Antonee_Jedi) September 4, 2022

Matt Turner

Arsenal play at Manchester United on Sunday at 11:30am ET on USA Network and online via NBCSports.com

Turner has yet to make an appearance for Arsenal since arriving this summer, with Aaron Ramsdale the undisputed starter

