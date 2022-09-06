Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The 2022-23 UEFA Champions League group stage is here and we are ready to roll between now and November.

With a congested schedule due to the 2022 World Cup kicking off in November, we will have midweek Champions League action every week between now and early November (aside from the international break in late September).

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

Can Real Madrid win back-to-back Champions League titles? Or will the Premier League giants continue to reach the final (at least one PL team has reached four of the last five finals with two all-English finals in the last four) and go one better this season?

Notably, Bayern Munich, Barcelona and Inter Milan were drawn together in what will likely be seen as the “group of death,” while Tottenham were handed a (relatively) easy draw with Eintracht Frankfurt, Sporting CP and Marseille in Group D.

Manchester City will face perennial European noise-makers in Borussia Dortmund and Sevilla in Group G, while PSG and Juventus were paired up in Group H.

Rangers are back in the Champions League group stage for the first time since 2010, joining bitter Glasgow rivals Celtic to give the Scottish Premiership two clubs in the UCL group stage for the first time in 15 years.

Elsewhere, Benfica, Copenhagen, Dinamo Zagreb, Viktoria Plzen and Maccabi Haifi made it through the playoffs, while this is the first time the Bundesliga has had five teams in the group stage after Frankfurt won the Europa League last season to qualify.

Below is everything you need following the UEFA Champions League group stage.

UEFA Champions League schedule, dates, how to watch

Dates: Group stage to be played September to November

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+



Champions League group stage fixtures (all kick off times ET)

Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September

Dinamo Zagreb vs Chelsea (12:45)

Dortmund vs Copenhagen (12:45)

Salzburg vs AC Milan (3:00)

Celtic vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Leipzig vs Shakhtar (3:00)

Sevilla vs Man City (3:00)

Paris vs Juventus (3:00)

Benfica vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)

Wednesday, 7 September

Ajax vs Rangers (12:45)

Frankfurt vs Sporting CP (12:45)

Napoli vs Liverpool (3:00)

Atletico vs Porto (3:00)

Club Brugge vs Leverkusen (3:00)

Barcelona vs Plzen (3:00)

Inter vs Bayern (3:00)

Tottenham vs Marseille (3:00)

JPW’s Champions League predictions – Matchday 1

Tuesday, 6 September

Dinamo Zagreb 1-2 Chelsea

Dortmund 3-1 Copenhagen

Salzburg 1-2 AC Milan

Celtic 1-3 Real Madrid

Leipzig 2-1 Shakhtar

Sevilla 1-2 Man City

PSG 2-1 Juventus

Benfica 2-0 Maccabi Haifa

Wednesday, 7 September

Ajax 1-2 Rangers

Frankfurt 2-1 Sporting CP

Napoli 2-1 Liverpool

Atletico 2-1 Porto

Club Brugge 1-3 Leverkusen

Barcelona 3-0 Plzen

Inter 1-3 Bayern

Tottenham 3-1 Marseille

Matchday 2

Tuesday, 13 September

Plzen vs Inter (12:45)

Sporting CP vs Tottenham (12:45)

Liverpool vs Ajax (3:00)

Rangers vs Napoli (3:00)

Porto vs Club Brugge (3:00)

Leverkusen vs Atletico (3:00)

Bayern vs Barcelona (3:00)

Marseille vs Frankfurt (3:00)

Wednesday, 14 September

AC Milan vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)

Shakhtar vs Celtic (12:45)

Chelsea vs Salzburg (3:00)

Real Madrid vs Leipzig (3:00)

Man City vs Dortmund (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Sevilla (3:00)

Juventus vs Benfica (3:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Paris (3:00)

Matchday 3

Tuesday, 4 October

Bayern vs Plzen (12:45)

Marseille vs Sporting CP (12:45)

Liverpool vs Rangers (3:00)

Ajax vs Napoli (3:00)

Porto vs Leverkusen (3:00)

Club Brugge vs Atletico (3:00)

Inter vs Barcelona (3:00)

Frankfurt vs Tottenham (3:00)

Wednesday, 5 October

Salzburg vs Dinamo Zagreb (12:45)

Leipzig vs Celtic (12:45)

Chelsea vs AC Milan (3:00)

Real Madrid vs Shakhtar (3:00)

Man City vs Copenhagen (3:00)

Sevilla vs Dortmund (3:00)

Juventus vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)

Benfica vs Paris (3:00)

Matchday 4

Tuesday, 11 October

Copenhagen vs Man City (12:45)

Maccabi Haifa vs Juventus (12:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs Salzburg (3:00)

AC Milan vs Chelsea (3:00)

Shakhtar vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Celtic vs Leipzig (3:00)

Dortmund vs Sevilla (3:00)

Paris vs Benfica (3:00)

Wednesday, 12 October

Napoli vs Ajax (12:45)

Atletico vs Club Brugge (12:45)

Rangers vs Liverpool (3:00)

Leverkusen vs Porto (3:00)

Barcelona vs Inter (3:00)

Plzen vs Bayern (3:00)

Tottenham vs Frankfurt (3:00)

Sporting CP vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 5

Tuesday, 25 October

Salzburg vs Chelsea (12:45)

Sevilla vs Copenhagen (12:45)

Dinamo Zagreb vs AC Milan (3:00)

Celtic vs Shakhtar (3:00)

Leipzig vs Real Madrid (3:00)

Dortmund vs Man City (3:00)

Paris vs Maccabi Haifa (3:00)

Benfica vs Juventus (3:00)

Wednesday, 26 October

Club Brugge vs Porto (12:45)

Inter vs Plzen (12:45)

Napoli vs Rangers (3:00)

Ajax vs Liverpool (3:00)

Atletico vs Leverkusen (3:00)

Barcelona vs Bayern (3:00)

Tottenham vs Sporting CP (3:00)

Frankfurt vs Marseille (3:00)

Matchday 6

Tuesday, 1 November

Porto vs Atletico (18:45)

Leverkusen vs Club Brugge (18:45)

Liverpool vs Napoli (21:00)

Rangers vs Ajax (21:00)

Bayern vs Inter (21:00)

Plzen vs Barcelona (21:00)

Sporting CP vs Frankfurt (21:00)

Marseille vs Tottenham (21:00)

Wednesday, 2 November

Real Madrid vs Celtic (12:45)

Shakhtar vs Leipzig (12:45)

Chelsea vs Dinamo Zagreb (3:00)

AC Milan vs Salzburg (3:00)

Man City vs Sevilla (3:00)

Copenhagen vs Dortmund (3:00)

Juventus vs Paris (3:00)

Maccabi Haifa vs Benfica (3:00)

Knockout stage dates

Round of 16 draw: 7 November

Round of 16: 14/15/21/22 February & 7/8/14/15 March 2023

Quarter-final and semi-final draw: 17 March 2023

Quarter-finals: 11/12 & 18/19 April 2023

Semi-finals: 9/10 & 16/17 May 2023

Final: 10 June 2023

Champions League group stage draw

Group A

Ajax, Liverpool, Napoli, Rangers

Group B

Porto, Atletico Madrid, Bayer Leverkusen, Club Brugge

Group C

Bayern Munich, Barcelona, Inter Milan, Viktoria Plzen

Group D

Eintracht Frankfurt, Tottenham Hotspur, Sporting CP, Marseille

Group E

AC Milan, Chelsea, Red Bull Salzburg, Dinamo Zagreb

Group F

Real Madrid, RB Leipzig, Shakhtar Donetsk, Celtic

Group G

Manchester City, Sevilla, Borussia Dortmund, Copenhagen

Group H

Paris Saint-Germain, Juventus, Benfica, Maccabi Haifa

