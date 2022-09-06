Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

Giovanni Reyna’s 2022-23 UEFA Champions League campaign started with a surprising early substitution and terrific production as the USMNT man had two assists in Borussia Dortmund’s 3-0 win over Copenhagen on Tuesday.

That was the good news for Americans abroad in two early kickoffs, as Christian Pulisic wasn’t put into Chelsea’s 1-0 loss at Dinamo Zagreb until the final 15 minutes.

More on that in another post, but Reyna and his fans are going to feel great about his performance on Tuesday.

The teenager had three key passes on the day, completing 82 percent of his passes in the three-goal victory.

Giovanni Reyna jumpstarts Borussia Dortmund season

Injured for much of last season, Reyna had only seen 35 minutes for Edin Terzic’s BVB heading into the Tuesday’s UCL opener.

And the 19-year-old was given no guarantee he’d add to that total as Dortmund welcomed Copenhagen into the Westfalenstadion.

But an injury to Thorgan Hazard meant Reyna would enter the fray 23 minutes into a scoreless game.

Dortmund went ahead 1-0 through Marco Reus in the 35th minute, then Reyna worked a 1-2 with Raphael Guerreiro to make it 2-0 just seven minutes later.

GIO REYNA SERVES IT UP. RAPHAËL GUERREIRO FINISHES IT. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/TEFtyEkkAZ — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022

USA to England: Reyna cues up Jude Bellingham goal video

It was teenager to teenager for Reyna’s second assist, as Dortmund closed out their Danish guests in style.

The 82nd minute saw Bellingham work the ball wide to the right, where Reyna was waiting to serve.

A low cut back toward the penalty spot was essentially served on the dot, an

GIO REYNA FINDS JUDE BELLINGHAM. DORTMUND ARE RUNNING RIOT IN THEIR #UCL OPENER. 🔥 pic.twitter.com/zsou9msLCs — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022

