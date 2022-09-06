Click to email a link to a friend (Opens in new window)

The latest Premier League player Power Rankings of the 2022-23 season have arrived, as we focus on who starred across the last three matchweeks (4, 5 and 6) which were played across a crazy seven day period.

Stars from Manchester City, Manchester United and Arsenal continue to dominate the upper echelons of our list, as plenty of the megastars came flying out of the traps. While plenty of key men from Brentford and Brighton are becoming regulars.

There were also plenty of new stars who shone with so many amazing goals, wins and upsets. It feels like a few of these new signings are here to stay for the season in our top 20.

Remember: this is a list of the top 20 performing players right now in the Premier League. It is all based on their current form and which way they are trending, right now!

I’m sure you all agree wholeheartedly with our latest Premier League player Power Rankings…

Premier League player Power Rankings 2022-23 season – Week 6

1. Erling Haaland (Man City) – Up 8

2. Kevin de Bruyne (Man City) – Down 1

3. Ivan Toney (Brentford) – Up 5

4. Gabriel Jesus (Arsenal) – Down 2

5. Wilfried Zaha (Crystal Palace) – Down 2

6. Lisandro Martinez (Man United) – New entry

7. Harry Kane (Tottenham) – Up 8

8. Jordan Pickford (Everton) – New entry

9. Ilkay Gunodgan (Man City) – Down 5

10. Aaron Ramsdale (Arsenal) – Down 4

11. Pascal Gross (Brighton) – New entry

12. Martin Odegaard (Arsenal) – Even

13. Bryan Mbuemo (Brentford) – New entry

14. Alexis Mac Allister (Brighton) – New entry

15. Moises Caicedo (Brighton) – Up 3

16. Christian Eriksen (Man United) – New entry

17. Aleksandar Mitrovic (Fulham) – New entry

18. Leandro Trossard (Brighton) – Up 1

19. Nick Pope (Newcastle) – Down 2

20. Marcus Rashford (Man United) – New entry

