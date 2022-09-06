Sevilla vs Manchester City live: With Erling Haaland already pouring in goals in the Premier League, surely this must finally be the season that Pep Guardiola and Man City lift the UEFA Champions League trophy. Surely, right?

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

The quest begins on Tuesday, as they kick off a hectic 10-week stretch featuring 17 games in 68 days (one game every four days, on average, for just over two months straight) between now and the start of the 2022 World Cup.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Sevilla vs Manchester City.

Premier League news Napoli vs Liverpool: How to watch live, updates, team news Diego Costa to Wolves in doubt; Chelsea reportedly eye Alvarez for January Premier League player Power Rankings – Week 6

How to watch Sevilla vs Manchester City live and start time

Date: Tuesday, September 6

Kick off time: 3 pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Haaland’s 10 goals in six games are, of course, a record for the best goal-scoring start (to a season or career) in Premier League history. The big Norwegian has taken to his new team (and vice versa) better than perhaps anyone thought possible. It’s clear to see that Haaland was signed to win not the Premier League (Man City have already done that six times in the last 11 seasons, including four of the last five), but the Champions League. It’s the last remaining box to tick since Khaldoon Al Mubarak’s takeover in 2008, and Haaland’s red-hot start (and impending month of rest during the World Cup) has Manchester City looking like heavy favorites already.

The lowdown on Sevilla

Sevilla qualified for this season’s Champions League (their sixth appearance in seven seasons) by finishing 4th in La Liga. Last season, they finished 3rd in the UCL group stage (behind Lille and Red Bull Salzburg) and advanced to the round of 16 in the Europa League, where they were bounced by West Ham United. It’s been a rocky start to the 2022-23 season, though, as Julen Lopetegui’s side sits 17th in La Liga with just one point from their first four games.

Manchester City team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stone (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (undisclosed), Kalvin Phillips (shoulder)

Latest USMNT news USMNT players in the Premier League: How did the young stars perform? –... USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates Reports: Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea at transfer deadline

Follow @AndyEdMLS