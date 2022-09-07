The 4-1 thrashing, handed down by Napoli, saw the Liverpool defense come under immense pressure do to the backline and the midfield’s inability to keep the ball. It was a far cry from Jurgen Klopp’s best Liverpool sides, partially with injuries to blame but also serious questions over the long-term suitability of one or two key players.

Here’s everything you need to know ahead of Liverpool vs Wolves.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

How to watch Liverpool vs Wolves live, stream link and start time

Kick off: 10 am ET, Saturday

TV: USA Network

Online: Stream via NBCSports.com

Key storylines & star players

Already six points back of leaders Arsenal (five behind Manchester City) after only six games, these are likely increasingly worrying times for Klopp, who built in his own image the team that won the Champions League and Premier League in back-to-back seasons but is finding it much more difficult to stay on top as the core of the team has changed and continues to change, whether by transfer or Father Time. When these notable, perhaps iconic sides inevitably reach the downside of their run on top, the fall is often much more sudden and surprising than anyone could have imagined.

As for Wolves, the 2022-23 season has taken a familiar path to start, as Bruno Lage’s side gives up very little at one end of the field (four goals conceded in three games) and creates even less at the other end (three goals scored). Last time out, they got their first win of the season, a 1-0 victory over Southampton despite taking only seven shots to an xG tally of 0.7. It was their lowest output of the season, in both categories. Striker Sasa Kalajdzic was signed from Stuttgart for $18 million just before the transfer deadline, but the 33-year-old Austrian tore his ACL in his Wolves debut, the win against Southampton.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Carvalho (thigh), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Wolves team news, injuries, lineup options

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (groin), Boubacar Traore (international clearance)

