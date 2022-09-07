Napoli vs Liverpool promises to be a mouthwatering clash as UEFA Champions League Group A begins with a bang at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

[ LIVE: Champions League scores ]

These two teams have met regularly in the Champions League over the last few season and Napoli always seem to cause Liverpool plenty of problems. Luciano Spaletti’s side have plenty of dangerous attacking talents and even though stalwarts Dries Mertens, Kalidou Koulibaly and Lorenzo Insigne have all moved on this summer, there’s a host of new arrivals who will be concerning Jurgen Klopp and Co.

For Liverpool, their slow start to the Premier League season has mostly been down to injury issues in midfield but could also be explained by their extended 2021-22 campaign as they lost narrowly in the Champions League final to Real Madrid despite dominating large chunks of that final in Paris.

[ MORE: How to watch Premier League in USA ]

Below is everything you need to know for Napoli vs Liverpool.

Premier League news Tottenham vs Marseille: Score, updates, how to watch, video, stream link Thomas Tuchel fired by Chelsea; Brighton’s Potter in talks Sevilla vs Manchester City: Guardiola gushes over Haaland, Foden, Akanji

How to watch Napoli vs Liverpool live and start time

Date: Wednesday, September 7

Kick off time: 3pm ET

Online: Live updates via NBCSports.com

How to watch: TUDN, Paramount+

Key storylines

Liverpool are banged up from their bruising Merseyside derby draw at Everton on Saturday and this is their worst start to a Premier League season under Jurgen Klopp. The Reds have taken just nine points from a possible 18 so far and have lacked energy and just don’t look like themselves. The Champions League seems to always get the best out of them, though, as Liverpool have reached the final in three of the last six seasons, winning the competition once. But they have lost twice and drawn once in their four meetings with Napoli in the Champions League (the 2018-19 and 2019-20 group stages) and have lost on both of their previous trips to Naples without scoring a goal.

The lowdown on Napoli

Spaletti’s side have started the Serie A season in decent form given all of the changes over the summer as they sit second in the table with three wins and two draws from their opening five games. Losing Koulibaly, Insigne and Mertens was particularly tough as that trio were part of the furniture and had become legendary figures at the Italian club. New stars are emerging though as Georgian winger Khvicha Kvaratskhelia and Nigerian striker Victor Osimhen have both been in fine form at the start of the season. Kim min-Jae, Koulibaly’s replacement, has already scored twice in Serie A and looks like a very good signing at center back. Mexico’s Hirving Lozano has trained ahead of the game after coming off in their win at Lazio following a nasty head collision. Osimhen has been nursing a knock but should be good to do.

Liverpool team news, injuries, lineup options

Jurgen Klopp still has to contend with plenty of injuries but at least Thiago Alcanatara is back in training which is a huge boost. Captain Jordan Henderson is now out injured, joining fellow central midfielders Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain and Naby Keita on the sidelines. Fabio Carvalho is nursing a dead leg following the draw at Everton, while Caoimhin Kelleher, Calvin Ramsey and Ibrahima Konate remain out. All of this means Liverpool will likely line up with James Milner, Harvey Elliott and Fabinho in midfield.

Latest USMNT news USMNT players in the Premier League: How did the young stars perform? –... USMNT transfer news, live! Latest reports, rumors, updates Reports: Christian Pulisic will stay at Chelsea at transfer deadline

Follow @JPW_NBCSports