Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.

Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.

Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.

Arsenal injuries

OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)

Aston Villa injuries

OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (illness)

Bournemouth injuries

OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Junior Stanislas (groin), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh)

Brentford injuries

OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)

Brighton & Hove Albion injuries

OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf)

Chelsea injuries

OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)

Crystal Palace injuries

OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)

Everton injuries

OUT: Jordan Pickford (thigh), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)

Fulham injuries

OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)

Leeds United injuries

OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Kristensen (knock), Junior Firpo (knee)

Leicester City injuries

OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)

Liverpool injuries

OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Carvalho (thigh), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)

Manchester City injuries

OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stone (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)

Manchester United injuries

OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (groin), Donny van de Beek (knock), Aaron Wan-Biassake (knock)

Newcastle United injuries

OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed), Callum Wilson (thigh)

Nottingham Forest injuries

OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)

Southampton injuries

OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Duje Caleta-Car (undisclosed)

Tottenham Hotspur injuries

QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)

West Ham United injuries

OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (illness), Tomas Soucek (foot), Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh)

Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries

OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (groin), Boubacar Traore (international clearance)

