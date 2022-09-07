Premier League injury news, 2022-23 season

Premier League injury news: It’s time to take a look at which players might be unavailable for matchweek 7 of the 2022-23 Premier League season, due to injury.
Prior to every matchweek this season, we’ll update this Premier League injuries page with the latest news and update, so make sure to check back regularly to see how your favorite — or least-favorite — club is getting on.
Let’s check out the latest Premier League injury news, below.
Arsenal injuries
OUT: Thomas Partey (quad), Emile Smith Rowe (groin), Mohamed Elneny (thigh), Reiss Nelson (undisclosed)
Aston Villa injuries
OUT: Diego Carlos (achilles) | QUESTIONABLE: Matty Cash (hamstring), Leander Dendoncker (illness)
Bournemouth injuries
OUT: David Brooks (fitness), Junior Stanislas (groin), Benjamin Pearson (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Joseph Rothwell (thigh)
Brentford injuries
OUT: Christian Norgaard (ahilles), Ethan Pinnock (knee), Sergi Canos (hamstring)
Brighton & Hove Albion injuries
OUT: Jeremy Sarmiento (knee), Jakub Moder (knee), Adam Lallana (calf)
Chelsea injuries
OUT: N’Golo Kante (hamstring)
Crystal Palace injuries
OUT: James McArthur (groin), James Tomkins (undisclosed), Jack Butland (hand), Nathan Ferguson (foot)
Everton injuries
OUT: Jordan Pickford (thigh), Ben Godfrey (broken leg), Yerry Mina (ankle), Mason Holgate (knee), Andre Gomes (undisclosed), Andros Townsend (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Dominic Calvert-Lewin (knee), Abdoulaye Doucoure (hamstring)
Fulham injuries
OUT: Antonee Robinson (ankle), Harry Wilson (knee), Manor Solomon (knee)
Leeds United injuries
OUT: Rodrigo (shoulder), Stuart Dallas (thigh) | QUESTIONABLE: Rasmus Kristensen (knock), Junior Firpo (knee)
Leicester City injuries
OUT: Ricardo Pereira (achilles), Ryan Bertrand (knee)
Liverpool injuries
OUT: Ibrahima Konate (knee), Jordan Henderson (thigh), Naby Keita (undisclosed), Curtis Jones (calf), Calvin Ramsay (undisclosed), Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Fabio Carvalho (thigh), Caoimhin Kelleher (groin)
Manchester City injuries
OUT: Aymeric Laporte (knee), Benjamin Mendy (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: John Stone (undisclosed), Kyle Walker (undisclosed)
Manchester United injuries
OUT: Anthony Martial (achilles), Brandon Williams (undisclosed), Facundo Pellistri (ankle), Mason Greenwood (suspension – MORE) | QUESTIONABLE: Lisandro Martinez (groin), Donny van de Beek (knock), Aaron Wan-Biassake (knock)
Newcastle United injuries
OUT: Jonjo Shelvey (thigh), Emil Krafth (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Allan Saint-Maximin (hamstring), Bruno Guimaraes (undisclosed), Callum Wilson (thigh)
Nottingham Forest injuries
OUT: Omar Richards (calf), Moussa Niakhate (thigh), Orel Mangala (undisclosed)
Southampton injuries
OUT: Valentino Livramento (knee), Romeo Lavia (undisclosed) | QUESTIONABLE: Duje Caleta-Car (undisclosed)
Tottenham Hotspur injuries
QUESTIONABLE: Lucas Moura (achilles)
West Ham United injuries
OUT: Nayef Aguerd (ankle), Benjamin Johnson (hamstring) | QUESTIONABLE: Gianluca Scamacca (illness), Tomas Soucek (foot), Aaron Cresswell (groin), Craig Dawson (thigh)
Wolverhampton Wanderers injuries
OUT: Sasa Kalajdzic (torn ACL), Chiquinho (knee) | QUESTIONABLE: Raul Jimenez (groin), Boubacar Traore (international clearance)